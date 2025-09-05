Pokémon Go launches stamp rally for the first time outside Japan during global City Safari events

Eevee has an adorable explorer hat!

Gather stamps across the host city

Eight stamps to collect

Encounter Eevee with every stamp

With the current Go Pass running until October 7th, you might think you already have your hands full this month - but with Pokémon Go, there's always something exciting just around the corner, isn't there? This time around, you can look forward to getting your landmarks in order with the new GO Stamp Rallies - what's particularly exciting is that this will be the first time fans outside of Japan can join in, with the Pokémon Go City Safari events to be held in Amsterdam, Bangkok, Cancún, Valencia, and Vancouver.

I personally love stamp rallies, and this one is the perfect opportunity for Trainers to go out and explore their host cities while nabbing sool stamps in-game at the same time.

So, how do you activate the stamp rally in the first place? If you're attending a City Safari event, you can simply enter the citywide gameplay area. Then, step up to any PokéStop that's included in the City Safari stamp rally, and you'll receive your stamp sheet!

As for collecting the stamps, spin the Photo Disc of the PokéStop to get one - depending on how long you press down, the stamp's appearance may vary, but it should display the name of the PokeStop and also the date of stamping. Pretty cool, isn't it?

You can earn up to eight stamps on your journey through the City Safari - and yes, each stamp earns you an encounter with Eevee donning an adorable explorer hat.

