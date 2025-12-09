Football Manager 2026 drops major new update featuring a laundry list of bug fixes and additions

Back of the net

Football Manager 26's biggest update since launch is now here

It sees the arrival of matchday shouts, match engine changes and other fixes

Major shifts to the UI hope to improve the player experience

After a long-awaited release, Football Manager 2026 is now available on virtually all platforms, including mobile. And after a month reception has been... mixed. Swinging between this being the most dire example in the series, to a genuinely fine effort if not a return to form. But what we all agree is that it still needs some polish, which Sports Interactive have done with their new update.

Football Manager 2026's latest version adds many keenly missed features, such as matchday shouts, updates to the match engine and some major overhauls to the user interface. For the purposes of immersion, matchday shouts add some important atmosphere to the stadium, while changes to the match engine make for more realistic action on the pitch.

At least, that's what Sports Interactive will be hoping. I don't think it's unfair to say that after cancelling Football Manager 25, this entry needed to be something of a slam dunk and a comeback for the series.

Minor league

But even if it isn't exactly meeting expectations out of the gate, Football Manager 26 has come packed with a bunch of new features, such as women's football . And more than likely, the issues with it mostly arise from having so many new moving parts.

You can dig into all of the changes over on the official Football Manager 26 blog, and check out all the details of what's been changed, when and how to know exactly how to keep yourself match fit for the latest update!

