Silver Palace's first closed beta arrives soon for this dieselpunk detective ARPG

Fedoras and flashbulbs

Silver Palace has broken radio silence with its upcoming closed beta

Registration is now open for this dieselpunk-inspired detective ARPG

Explore Silvernia, take on shadowy forces and enjoy familiar anime-style flair

Ho-hum, another new ARPG. Exciting, I suppose, but what exactly does it have to offer that others don't? Oh, what's this? Yes, it's Silver Palace! The upcoming dieselpunk-style ARPG that may just have enough flair and new ideas to shake me from my stupor. And best of all, Silver Palace's first beta test has finally opened registration!

You may remember us covering Silver Palace and its pre-registration period way back in May of this year. And while it's been quite a while since then, we finally have the first closed beta confirmed and registration now open on the official site.

Silver Palace is unashamedly set in a fantastical version of the 1920s-30s. You play as a Detective in Silvernia, attempting to unravel a series of mysteries all centring around control of the powerful resource called Silverium. Not subtle, but facing down criminal syndicates and corrupt corporations is classic detective fiction.

Mysterious

But this isn't about trench coats and foggy streets. What immediately grabs me about Silver Palace is its distinctive style. Yes, this is still very anime-styled at its core, but the city, the technology and even the characters' outfits all fit into a niche period of time rarely seen anywhere.

Whereas stuff like Zenless Zone Zero and Ananta have already distinguished themselves by exploring a more familiar modern-day city, Silver Palace chooses a fourth option between modern, fantasy and sci-fi.

With a gorgeous city to explore, interesting looks for characters and a potentially quite interesting story, it's well worth signing up for that closed beta while you have the chance.

