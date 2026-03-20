Order of Kings hints at major launch events and gifts ahead of release this month

Don't order me around

Order of Kings is set to launch later this month with a distinct blend of 4X and RTS

Duke it out in battles on the field with real-time collision and battlefield mechanics

Now, its launch has been confirmed to include various rewards and server opening events

I've been on a bit of a Total War kick lately, with classics such as Medieval II and Rome: Total War (which are also available on mobile). So my tastes in real-time strategy are a bit up there at the moment, which is why the upcoming release of Order of Kings has caught my eye.

Set to drop March 27th, if you're not familiar with Order of Kings from our previous coverage, then here are the basics. Order of Kings offers up familiar 4X action set in the ever-popular Three Kingdoms period of China's history, featuring the omnipresent cast of characters and famous figures at your beck and call.

At launch, Order of Kings is also set to get the usual suite of events and launch bonuses. But where it differs is in its real-time battles as, in famous Total War fashion (see, that mention makes sense now, eh?) Order of Kings makes your battles far more interactive than just seeing who has the bigger number to throw at each other.

Order up

Of course, you may be a little bit sceptical about jumping into Order of Kings despite this. But one of the little tidbits we've been told is that there are some major plans in the offing for its launch later this month, not least being launch gifts and a series of events to mark its arrival on mobile.

It's certainly a good reason to check in if you're sceptical, although they're a little vague on what these events may contain. I'd bet plenty in the way of growth boosts and bonuses to help early adopters get an edge. So if you are looking to try something different, it's well worth digging in when Order of Kings launches.

Want to put your skills to the test further? Why not take on one of our lists, like those where we've ranked the best strategy games on Android?