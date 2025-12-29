Wizardry Variants Daphne expands its class list with the Ranger

Hunter's Mark!

Wizardry Variants Daphne is expanding its D&D-style action with a new class

The Ranger specialises in uncovering traps, laying their own and offering direct damage

The new legendary adventurer, Yrsa, can even deliver a mark that guarantees a hit when expiring

Inspired by the historic Wizardry series, Wizardry Variants Daphne has plenty of elements familiar to fans of TTRPGs such as Dungeons & Dragons. Not least some of the classes. And their newest will be very familiar, as Wizardry Variants Daphne adds the Ranger in its latest update.

As you might expect, Rangers are intended as ranged combatants capable of dishing out high damage beyond their base Attack Power to enemies with the use of both their bows and hunting tools. The new legendary adventurer Hunter Who Reads the Woods, Yrsa, can mark enemies and will be available as a featured adventurer until January 21st.

In exploration, Rangers are adept at uncovering traps and other obstacles. And rather interestingly, they can turn these around on monsters by placing their own Hunting Traps throughout the dungeon to help hinder your enemies and keep them from sneaking up on you.

Home on the Ranger

I don't think it's controversial to say that Rangers have had something of a bad rap lately. I mean, having played one myself, I don't really find the process of double-tapping an enemy, forgetting to apply Hunter's Mark and whiffing Faerie Fire that fun.

But Wizardry Variants Daphne looks as if it's providing a throwback to the good old days of the class, when the inspiration of Aragorn (or Strider in this case) was more prominent. Yrsa's ability to not just mark their foe but also guarantee a hit when their mark ends will be a particularly powerful ability, and a new addition to our Wizardry Variants Daphne tier list.

Wizardry Variants Daphne may be one of the newest options on the market, but if you're looking to experience more classic dungeon crawling action, then you'd be hard-pressed to find any better options than our own lists. Simply dig into our ranking of the best RPGs on Android for the best-in-class when it comes to roleplaying on the go.