Pepp Heroes: Relic Quest is a new 2.5D RPG from Com2us coming to iOS and Android

Have some pepp

Pepp Heroes: Relic Quest is Com2us new pitch to the RPG genre

It offers fast-paced, isometric action with colourful 2.5D graphics

Pick from a variety of heroes with distinct jobs and classes for an ambitious new launch in the New Year

Ever since people put pen to paper to make a fighter back in the 70s, people have craved the fun of RPGs. And mobile is no exception to this trend, as Com2Us have a brand-new release around the corner for the New Year in the form of Pepp Heroes: Relic Quest, which promises next-gen action for avid roleplayers.

Putting you in the shoes of over fifty heroes with a variety of distinct jobs and classes, Pepp Heroes: Relic Quest offers many of the mechanics you'd expect from the genre. But combines the exploration, boss raids and hack 'n slash action with some pleasant 2.5D graphics that offer a sort of pseudo-Octopath Traveller look, but a lot easier on the eyes for those who aren't fans of pixels.

Now, Pepp Heroes: Relic Quest also has a few neat additions aside from its appealing graphics going for it. For one, it offers you the ability to play one-handed. And while that's usually followed by a joke, I think in this case it's quite fitting as Pepp Heroes seems to be chasing the Survivors trend.

Inspiration is life

What I mean by that is Pepp Heroes: Relic Quest has all the hallmarks of a Survivors-like but with more RPG-focused gameplay. You control it one-handed, and it has you slicing your way through hordes of enemies.

But whereas the former focuses on quick sessions, Pepp Heroes seems to promise more long-term growth and exploration to fit the RPG genre. It's not an unheard-of mixture, but it's definitely one I can see being quite fun when Pepp Heroes: Relic Quest drops in 2026.

In the meantime, if you're looking for more options to play in the genre, why not dig into some of the options we have on hand? Simply dig into our list of the best RPGs on Android to check out our own popular picks for those craving roleplaying in sci-fi, fantasy and beyond.