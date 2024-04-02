PAW Patrol Academy offers interactive educational content set in the PAW Patrol universe

Join forces with beloved PAW Patrol buddies

In case you missed it, Spin Master (of Sago Mini World fame) has released PAW Patrol Academy, the latest addition to the PAW Patrol universe as a preschool learning app. Boasting a #1 badge of honour on the free kids app category on iPad and iPhone across the U.S., UK and Canada, the app highlights clips from the show to keep things as immersive as possible for the kiddos.

In PAW Patrol Academy, you can look forward to having young kids ages 2-5 interactively enjoying educational content. Children can dive into entertaining lessons and join forces with their beloved PAW Patrol buddies to embark on engaging missions. The interactive games teach kids all about handwriting basics, letters and sounds, numbers and shapes, and even spelling and vocabulary. The musical and dance activities also ramp up the immersive appeal of the app, along with colouring activities to encourage them to unleash their creativity.

Additionally, the app is ad-free and COPPA-compliant. It also doesn't have any kind of in-app purchases, making it a certified KidSAFE app without any social features as well. Kids also won't need to have an internet connection to play on their devices.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading PAW Patrol Academy on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-try app for seven days, after which, you can decide to purchase monthly or annual subscriptions.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or visit the official website for more info on the game as well.