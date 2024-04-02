Heroes Evolved celebrates 7th anniversary with freebies for the first 2,000 players and more

Get your hands on some anniversary rewards until May 1st

Input a special code to nab those freebies first

Force of Liberty Skin Series has been added

Limited-time sale within the Store beginning April 4th

NetDragon Websoft Inc is celebrating the 7th anniversary of Heroes Evolved, offering bountiful giveaways to thank everyone for all the love and support throughout the years. In particular, you can get your hands on some anniversary rewards until May 1st to ramp up the festivities within the MOBA.

In the latest celebrations within Heroes Evolved, you can look forward to nabbing special limited bonuses such as New Hero - Thorne (3 Days) x1, Dragon Descends (14 Days), and Gold x 1000. All you have to do is log into the game and head on over to the EVENTS > Social Media > Redeem Rewards page. Then, enter the code "he7years" to grab your gifts - hurry though, as only the first 2,000 players can claim these rewards!

Meanwhile, the Force of Liberty Skin Series will also be added to the game along with fresh decor "Squire" and "Battle Cry". A limited-time sale within the Store will launch beginning April 4th to April 16th too.

Have confidence in knowing that the MOBA is continuously improving its gameplay experience as well, with a robust detection system for illegal programs to promote a fair environment. And if that sounds like it's right up your alley and you're looking for something similar to get your fill, why not take a look at our list of the best MOBAs on Android?

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Heroes Evolved on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.