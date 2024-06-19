Path to Nowhere teams up with Shanghai Animation Film Studio to bring you gorgeous new aesthetics

Immerse yourself in Asian folklore

Limited-time exclusive attires

Rate-up chance Arrest

Themed folkloric narrative

In case you missed it, Path to Nowhere is currently running a special collaboration with Shanghai Animation Film Studio, adding a visually stunning new aesthetic to the tower defence RPG. The tactical title already features gorgeously designed characters that truly add to the appeal of the summons pool, so the ethereal and dreamy look that comes with the collab complements the new themed narrative.

This partnership within Path to Nowhere also coincides with the New Surveillance Order Season [Chateau Nighttale], where you can get your hands on the exclusive 3-Star Attire [Adela - Candlelit Turret] by purchasing the Advanced or In-Depth Surveillance Order. Make sure to reach Order level 20 to grab the new attire by July 29th.

As for the [Unbound Whispers] Routine Arrest event, S-Class Sinner [Eleven] will have a rate-up chance in Arrest until July 9th. This is also the due date for acquiring an exclusive 2-Star Attire [McQueen - Whimsical Theater], as well as an exclusive 2-Star Attire [Enfer - Virtuoso of Jade].

If you're curious about which characters you should add to your lineup, why not take a look at our handy Path to Nowhere tier list to get an idea (I should also mention that I reviewed this game when it first came out and absolutely loved it)?

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Path to Nowhere on the App Store and on the Google Play Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.