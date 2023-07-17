Path to Nowhere is set to soon begin its next big event titled Eternal Nightmare, bringing in new characters, game modes, and more

Come July 18th, the Arknights-like tower-defence gacha RPG Path to Nowhere will begin its latest event: Eternal Nightmare. This new event will bring with it new characters to collect, a brand-new roguelike mode, new cosmetics, and much more! It’s a pretty packed one, so let’s dig into some of the additions!

Looking for other character collection-based RPGs? Check out our Top 25 best gacha games for Android!

Let’s go over the two new characters first! First up, we have Dreya, the focus of the event. This new unit focuses on wielding blackhole-themed abilities, using them to deal massive AoE damage as well as debuff her foes. She rocks a pretty sick spacey design with some deep purples that show off the nature of her abilities.

Then, we have Uni. As a plastic surgeon, she wields a surgical scalpel with precision, slicing up her foes and destroying them in only a few hits. Despite the nature of her doctor-adjacent profession, she’s quite adept at dealing big damage, so don’t hesitate to throw her on your team as your DPS.

The next biggest addition is the new event-limited game mode. This mode throws players into a roguelike path, utilizing a style of gameplay never before seen. For a reference point, it works something like Limbus Company’s Mirror Dungeons, where you follow a set path that will have various combat encounters as well as random events that will adjust your team and buffs or debuffs. Each run is different than the last, so try it out as much as you can while the event is up!

Finally, we have the new outfit for Ninety-Nine, which shows her in a torn-up dress wielding a massive blade with her robotic red arm. Add in the new story chapter for Uni and a new stage for Mirage, and there’s plenty to check out!

So don’t wait! Download Path of Nowhere for free at either of the links below and get started ahead of the July 18th start date for Eternal Nightmare!