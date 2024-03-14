Path to Nowhere launches limited-time Quixotic Troupe event with new A-Class and S-Class Sinners

Expect new S-Class Sinner [Lady Pearl] and A-Class Sinner [Echo]

Participate in limited-time events for exclusive goodies

Rate-up chance for new Sinners

AISNO Games has announced a theatrical new update for Path to Nowhere, letting players join the troupe for some shenanigans on the stage until March 29th. In particular, the Quixotic Troupe event adds a new A-Class Sinner [Echo] to the fray, along with limited-time rewards and a higher drop rate for the new S-Class Sinner [Lady Pearl].

In the latest update to Path to Nowhere, you can look forward to collecting Theater Tickets throughout the event to score Echo, Exclusive Title [Theatrical Sojourner], Record [Fortuna], Avatar Frame [Mundane Unities], and so much more.

As for the new S-Class Sinner, the [Dream or Operetta] Event Arrest lets you get a higher chance to acquire her for a limited time. You can also nab Hypercube rewards when you clear the special trials for Lady Pearl and Echo. Additionally, you can take part in regional investigations in the Remnants of the Depth Region Update for the exclusive medal [Depth - Serenity].

#QuixoticTroupe Giveaway Event!

Time-limited event starts on Mar 12.

? Event Image Retrieved Brava! Just brava! Unparalleled plays and lives. To win the merch gift, please keep your UID attached.#PathtoNowhere #PTN #QuixoticTroupe pic.twitter.com/YaNG9xkjQM — Path to Nowhere (@PathtoNowhereEN) March 6, 2024

Does that sound like it's right up your alley? If you're curious about how the game plays out, you can have a look at our review to get an idea, or check out our Path to Nowhere redeem codes to grab more freebies.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Path to Nowhere on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, find out more about the update in the maintenance notes, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.