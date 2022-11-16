My Hotpot Story codes to redeem (November 2022)

It's nearly impossible to find a gamer who doesn't like getting some bonuses or game currency for free. One of the best ways to get resources including gems for free in My Hotpot Story is to use promo codes. Read this guide to find out about actual My Hotpot Story codes you can use right now!

MY HOTPOT STORY ACTIVE CODES

The foremost thing you should know is that codes in My Hotpot Story are not permanent. The developers release promo codes for a limited time - more often than not, they last for 2 or 3 weeks. Still, the developers regularly try to add new promo codes to the game. So, you will always have a promo to activate. All working My Hotpot Story codes can be found below:

Hotpot - 30 Diamonds

EXPIRED PROMO CODES

Halloween - 20 Training Notes

- 20 Training Notes food - 50 Diamonds

- 50 Diamonds Moonhappy - 50 Diamonds

- 50 Diamonds Hotpot999 - 50 Diamonds

HOW TO REDEEM MY HOTPOT STORY CODES

Also, there are some expired codes in My Hotpot Story. Unfortunately, it is impossible to activate them nowadays, but there is a slight chance that developers will make them redeemable again in the future. So, feel free to check the list below to find out about expired codes.

Once know about all promo codes in the game, it's time to find out how to redeem them. First, click on the speaker icon and choose “Redeem Code.” You only need to enter the code in the line, click confirm and redeem your rewards.

