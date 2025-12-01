Party Pop Bubblyz brings a suspiciously familiar penguin party to pre-registration on Android and iOS

Once you pop you can't stop

Party Pop Bubblyz is a new obstacle-course multiplayer experience

It's now in pre-reg for iOS and Android, and offers fast-paced multiplayer fun

Collect pets and cosmetics and duke it out with up to 20 players

Nowadays, it seems that every dev is getting in on the party multiplayer craze, perhaps all wanting a slice of that Stumble Guys pie. In any case, the latest to take a swing is none other than Smilegate, the folks behind BTS TinyTan, with their new penguin-themed Party Pop Bubblyz, now in pre-registration.

If you're familiar at all with Stumble Guys or obstacle course competitive multiplayer, you'll know what to expect. Jumping into Penguin Park, you'll compete with up to 20 players to navigate obstacles, tumble through courses and eventually be the last penguin standing (sliding?).

Along the way, you'll be able to collect Stars to help you, allowing you to activate special abilities and get an edge on the competition. You'll also be able to customise your own personal penguin with 200 different cosmetic options and 50 pets to collect and accompany you into the fray.

Birds of a feather

Now, if you're like me, then I know what you're thinking. This upcoming release bears more than a slight resemblance to the recently released Pudgy Party. Now, the fine line between inspiration and imitation is one we've all considered, but in this case, I think it's more amusing than anything.

Certainly, Pudgy Party itself was an odd beast, what with the carefully buried web3 aspects. However, one fact you have to accept is that just because something is cribbing a lot of details doesn't mean it'll be bad. And Smilegate are a developer with quite the level of experience. Could we be looking at another Fall vs. Stumble situation? Well, only the penguins will tell.

