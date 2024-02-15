Com2us' new game BTS Cooking On: TinyTAN Restaurant starts pre-registration

The game features the hit Kpop boyband BTS

Pre-registration is now open for Google Play and the iOS App Store

There are also contests being hosted for the pre-registration period

K-pop super-group BTS will be returning to smartphone screens in Grampus and Com2uS' latest game, BTS Cooking On: TinyTAN Restaurant. The game challenges you to run a restaurant and cook dishes from all over the globe while being assisted by TinyTAN - chibified versions of the BTS bandmates. You'll also get the chance to earn collectibles of all your favourite band members in the process.

If you're not familiar with them, BTS are one of South Korea's biggest boybands and arguably one of the first to truly break into the mainstream West. They've also been a promotional darling for numerous games such as BTS Island and their extremely lucrative appearance in Cookie Run Kingdom. Grampus meanwhile have a long history of cookery games with their My Little Chef and Cooking Adventure titles.

The TinyTAN characters have already had their own game in the form of BTS Dream: TinyTAN House. However, it seems that cooking is the next theme that the cutesy version of the real-life band members will be tackling. While we haven't yet seen gameplay, judging by what the trailer - shown below - does show, possibly expect something similar with the player mainly being assisted by the TinyTAN characters in their cooking.

It's undeniable that BTS have proven to be a marketing and publicity juggernaut. Even if you don't know the group, chances are that - like me - you've heard of them practically through osmosis.

And it seems there're people who still can't get enough of them, as Cooking On also lets you earn photocards featuring the TinyTAN characters and listen to music from the BTS back-catalogue on specially crafted stages you can create. It's pretty impressive just how enduring the group seems to be even as they went on what's called a "pause" while the members completed military service in South Korea, which is mandatory for citizens.

Com2uS has also announced they'll be running competitions for those who pre-register, including the opportunity to win gift cards or, you guessed it, TinyTAN photocards.

