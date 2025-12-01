Where Winds Meet reveals upcoming launch for the Wuxia action RPG this month

Get your high kicks and flowing robes ready

Where Winds Meet now has an official release date for this December

The martial-arts inspired action RPG takes place in a fantastical version of China

Use over-the-top martial arts abilities and discover the secrets of your past

With its mix of fast-paced action and dramatic wuxia flair, it's no wonder that Where Winds Meet has proved so exciting for gamers. But up until now, players on mobile have been missing out, but not anymore. Because Where Winds Meet has unveiled its official launch on December 12th!

Where Winds Meet sees you take on the role of an aspiring martial artist, attempting to uncover the secrets of their past. To do so, you'll explore a fantastical version of real-world historical China, wielding over-the-top kung fu powers and abilities in your search for the truth.

You can pre-register for Where Winds Meet over on the official website. And if you're already a PC or PlayStation player, there's no reason not to think about jumping in. Because the upcoming mobile release will also include full cross-play and cross-progression with versions on other platforms!

Insert kung-fu-fighting joke here

Having played Where Winds Meet on PC myself, I'm very excited to finally see it make its way to mobile. NetEase seem to have been weirdly averse to mobile in their recent releases (as with Once Human and its long wait for a mobile release ), however, Where Winds Meet seems to indicate they're once more narrowing the gap for releases.

I suppose my only possible issue might be performance. Where Winds Meet is a graphically stunning experience, especially for a free release. So you may want to manage your expectations a little if you're rocking an older device, like me. But for the rest of you, this is a chance to get your hands on exciting kung-fu action right in the palm of your hand!

Of course, there's still a while to go before Where Winds Meet officially releases. So if you need to tide yourself over, why not check out the best mobile games of 2025 for our top picks so far?