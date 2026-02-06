Paranormasight: The Mermaid Curse brings spooky aquatic tension to mobile this month

Waterlogged

Paranormasight: The Mermaid's Curse brings a new entry to the series to mobile

Releasing later this month, it challenges you to uncover the truth behind bizarre goings-on

Explore and investigate your environment using the signature 360-degree viewing in this upcoming visual novel

The visual novel genre is one which regularly gets boiled down to just romance and, well, other things. But in truth, there's a whole lot of variety here, such as horror. And that's the case with Square Enix's Paranormasight series, which is set to arrive later this month for iOS and Android!

Paranormasight: The Mermaid's Curse is set in Ise-Shima, Japan, which is an area known for legends about mermaids. Specifically, you'll be on the island of Kameshima following Yuza Minakuchi and his friends as a bizarre encounter suddenly sees strange supernatural events plaguing the island. All of which may tie into the titular Mermaid's Curse.

The Mermaid's Curse is set to release on February 19th and continues with the core selling point of Paranormasight. That being the 360-degree viewing of different scenes, allowing you to truly immerse yourself in the story, especially considering The Mermaid's Curse prides itself on recreating real-life areas of Mie Prefecture.

Spooky seas

There's something of The Dark Pictures Anthology about Paranormasight, although obviously nowhere near as overwrought or dedicated to removing the tension of the mystery. In fact, I daresay Paranormasight's features list offers plenty of intriguing new additions that put other examples to shame.

Aside from continuing its own anthology framing, The Mermaid's Curse also contains a new diving minigame and other new mechanics. All of which I feel makes it quite appealing for those of us who might be looking for a new and interesting horror visual novel to play.

