Panilla Saga tier list - All of the heroes ranked

In RPGs and gacha games in general, picking the right characters is an essential part of the gameplay. Here are the best heroes in Panilla Saga, ranked.

Panilla Saga is a new RPG developed by Ujoy Games for mobile devices. The developers have tried to make the game exciting and at the same time adherent to a retro style. In this title, you have to become a hero and save the Panilla continent.

To do this, you can summon various characters using the Gacha system. All heroes are different and have unique stats and abilities, and like in other RPGs, all heroes are not equal in strength. Therefore, to help you find the strongest characters in the game, we have created the Panilla Saga tier list.

What our Panilla Saga Tier List is all about

In Panilla Saga, you can find everything you can imagine in a mobile RPG. From the very beginning, you will be thrust into the sad fate of the Panilla continent - and, of course, your role in this story is to become a hero and save the world.

Heroes in Panilla Saga are divided into rarities: R, SR, and SSR. The higher the rarity of the characters, the harder it is to get them. Also, all heroes are divided into several classes:

Fighter - Effective in operations and raids

- Effective in operations and raids Warrior - Balanced Attack and Defense and fight in close combat

- Balanced Attack and Defense and fight in close combat Tank - High damage resistance and various defensive and taunt abilities

- High damage resistance and various defensive and taunt abilities Mage - They deal magic damage and have a wide variety of AoE attacks and debuffs.

- They deal magic damage and have a wide variety of AoE attacks and debuffs. Ranger - Less damage than Warrior or Fighter, but can attack enemies from a distance

- Less damage than Warrior or Fighter, but can attack enemies from a distance Support - Support characters help your entire team survive longer. They can also apply various buffs.

For your team to be strong, you must combine different classes. But in general, you should have at least one damage dealer, tank, and support. And, of course, you have to use the best characters in the game. Therefore, we have ranked the characters from strongest to weakest in our Panilla Saga tier list.