Panilla Saga tier list - All of the heroes ranked
| Panilla Saga
In RPGs and gacha games in general, picking the right characters is an essential part of the gameplay. Here are the best heroes in Panilla Saga, ranked.
Panilla Saga is a new RPG developed by Ujoy Games for mobile devices. The developers have tried to make the game exciting and at the same time adherent to a retro style. In this title, you have to become a hero and save the Panilla continent.
To do this, you can summon various characters using the Gacha system. All heroes are different and have unique stats and abilities, and like in other RPGs, all heroes are not equal in strength. Therefore, to help you find the strongest characters in the game, we have created the Panilla Saga tier list. Feel free to check our Skullgirls tier list as well as our Neural Cloud tier list while you're at it!
What our Panilla Saga Tier List is all about
In Panilla Saga, you can find everything you can imagine in a mobile RPG. From the very beginning, you will be thrust into the sad fate of the Panilla continent - and, of course, your role in this story is to become a hero and save the world.
Heroes in Panilla Saga are divided into rarities: R, SR, and SSR. The higher the rarity of the characters, the harder it is to get them. Also, all heroes are divided into several classes:
- Fighter - Effective in operations and raids
- Warrior - Balanced Attack and Defense and fight in close combat
- Tank - High damage resistance and various defensive and taunt abilities
- Mage - They deal magic damage and have a wide variety of AoE attacks and debuffs.
- Ranger - Less damage than Warrior or Fighter, but can attack enemies from a distance
- Support - Support characters help your entire team survive longer. They can also apply various buffs.
For your team to be strong, you must combine different classes. But in general, you should have at least one damage dealer, tank, and support. And, of course, you have to use the best characters in the game. Therefore, we have ranked the characters from strongest to weakest in our Panilla Saga tier list.
1
S Tier
As always, the characters at the top of the Panilla Saga tier list are the strongest in the game. Some of them will be quite difficult to obtain. However, with these heroes, your team will become close to invincible.
- Mist
- Heran
- Kaguya
- Goll
- Geironul
- Elena
- Beo
- Skogul
- Natt
- Reginleif
- Oboro
- Nue
- Freya
- Nancy
- Molliere
Notes on KaguyaKaguya belongs to the Draconia faction. In addition to being very cute, she is also a great support that will allow your team to survive for a long time. Also, she can apply useful buffs.
Notes on MistMist belongs to the Abyss faction. She is a mage and can deal a lot of magic damage. Moreover, her ultimate can charm all enemies on the field.
Notes on ElenaElena belongs to the Alliance faction. She is tanky and can absorb a lot of damage.
2
A Tier
The A Tier characters are very strong, though not as strong as the ones from S Tier. And, of course, they are easier to get than the ones in the S Tier.
- Lawrence
- Ingrid
- Hegomi
- Aurora
- Yuugao
- Turpin
- Mephisto
- Malgosia
- Sif
- Quinn
- Oswell
- Corellia
- Twin Stars
- Hlokk
- Anastasia
- Ayano
Notes on LawrenceLawrence belongs to the Alliance faction. He is a ranger and can effectively damage opponents from a distance. It is worth noting that he is one of the best rangers in the game.
Notes on AuroraAurora belongs to the Council faction. She is a support, but can also deal magic damage. Moreover, she has some of the best magical AoE attacks.
Notes on OswellOswell belongs to the Draconia faction. And although he is a warrior, he can also play the role of a tank. Moreover, his abilities allow him to ignore damage from weak opponents.
3
B Tier
In B Tier, you will find medium-strength characters. They are great in the early stages of the game, but the further you progress, the less effective they will be. Therefore, use them only if you do not have higher Tier characters.
- Hypnos
- Arthur
- Rook
- Andrey
- Yevgenia
- Teresa
- Midgard
- Sen Ann
- Kolokola
- Oliver
- Katarina
- Ingemeier
- Magi
- Haitang
- Linglan
- Amare
- Beshop
- Sveppir
Notes on HypnosHypnos belongs to the Tribes faction. He is a mage and has low damage, but he can also effectively control opponents.
Notes on AndreyAndrey also belongs to the Tribes faction. He is a support and can use Totems to protect allies from damage.
Notes on Sen EnnSen Enn belongs to the Draconia faction. She is a fighter and can deal good damage. Moreover, it is easy to get her in the early stages of the game.
4
C Tier
These weak characters in C Tier can be used only in rare cases. The rest of the time, these characters are not effective at all.
- Hydra
- Haya
- Dracula
- Delilah
- Celida
- Arcadia
- Urya
- Saud
- Rongxin
- Roland
- Ostara
- Ogier
- Mortimer
- Yorimasa & Nyudo
- Vilges
Notes on VilgesVilges belongs to the Council faction. He is a Warrior and can deal good damage. However, he will not be effective against most opponents.
Notes on HydraHydra belongs to the Council faction. Since he is a warrior, he has high damage - but compared to the higher Tier characters, he is rather weak.
5
D Tier
At the bottom of the Panilla Saga tier list you will find the weakest characters in the game. They are not effective in all modes and against all enemies. And even if you don't have anyone else to choose from, try to avoid using them as much as possible.
- Erika
- Edmund
- Dean
- Clem
- Bahat
- Kigen
- Jedd
- Loga
- Jacqueline
- Рorsent
- Gumda IX
- Gregory
- Mistia
- Lululka
- Louid
- Lacus
- Yexin
- Tanioto
- Robin
- Quintina
- Moira
Notes on LogaLoga belongs to the Draconia faction. He is a strong mage with high damage. However, it takes a very long time for him to gain energy.
Notes on KatarinaKatarina belongs to the Council faction. And although she is a tank, she absorbs damage very poorly. Also, one of Katherine's abilities will spawn pirates that take some damage.
That's all you need to know about Panilla Saga characters. Many of them are strong, while the rest can be effective only in certain cases. Therefore, use our tier list to build a team of the strongest heroes and defeat all your enemies. For similar content, check out our Vampire Survivors characters tier list while you're still here!
Mythic Heroes tier list and reroll guide