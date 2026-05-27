Evo Defense Hero tier list (May 2026) - Who stands at the top of the tower?

To defend your kingdom, you must evolve your towers!

Your towers will evolve by having the heroes perched atop them merge

There are many heroes, but you'll want the strongest to hold back the hordes

It's thanks to things like Pokémon that generations of kids are growing up thinking that evolution is all about making creatures fight each other until one of them suddenly and inexplicably grows bigger. Pokémon and Digimon are the main culprits, and you can credit them with the reason why "evolution" and "evo" are such popular subtitles in both movies and games. You can't swing a horseshoe crab at the mobile market without hitting something with the word "evo". And that's what we're here to talk about today: Evo Defense. It's a game about defense and evolution… It's pretty much all there in the name.

In Evo Defense, you are leading a king and his kingdom to stand against the rising tide of evil monsters that want to eat you, I suppose. Thankfully, you've got a courageous leader and a strong wall as your foundation. From there, you've got to pick your Heroes that are going to line the walls and act as your main defensive measures. They'll unleash weapons and magic of all sorts to fight back the monsters, and units can be combined to increase strength and make more units. However, the Heroes you decide to take into battle will determine just how successful you'll be and whether the wall will finally fall.

And before you hit that big blue button, why not check out our Star Savior tier list or Frost & Flame: King of Avalon tier list?