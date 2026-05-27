Evo Defense Hero tier list (May 2026) - Who stands at the top of the tower?
| Evo Defense: Merge TD
- To defend your kingdom, you must evolve your towers!
- Your towers will evolve by having the heroes perched atop them merge
- There are many heroes, but you'll want the strongest to hold back the hordes
It's thanks to things like Pokémon that generations of kids are growing up thinking that evolution is all about making creatures fight each other until one of them suddenly and inexplicably grows bigger. Pokémon and Digimon are the main culprits, and you can credit them with the reason why "evolution" and "evo" are such popular subtitles in both movies and games. You can't swing a horseshoe crab at the mobile market without hitting something with the word "evo". And that's what we're here to talk about today: Evo Defense. It's a game about defense and evolution… It's pretty much all there in the name.
In Evo Defense, you are leading a king and his kingdom to stand against the rising tide of evil monsters that want to eat you, I suppose. Thankfully, you've got a courageous leader and a strong wall as your foundation. From there, you've got to pick your Heroes that are going to line the walls and act as your main defensive measures. They'll unleash weapons and magic of all sorts to fight back the monsters, and units can be combined to increase strength and make more units. However, the Heroes you decide to take into battle will determine just how successful you'll be and whether the wall will finally fall.
And before you hit that big blue button, why not check out our Star Savior tier list or Frost & Flame: King of Avalon tier list?
1
S-Tier Heroes
|S-Tier Heroes
|Name
|Class
|Base DMG
|Skills
|Oathbreaker
|Summoner
|18402
|
Death Summon -
Summons Death Knight to attack and restore health.
Explosion - Death Knight causes an explosion when it leaves.
God of Death -
Attacks gain ice, which slows monsters, and the Lich God is summoned.
|Angel
|Support
|845
|
Holy Blessing - Summons feathers to bless allies and boost attack speed.
Phantom Angel - Chance to spawn a Phantom Angel when merging, can be merged with anyone.
Holy Covenant - Chooses a Savior and bounces feathers off them, increasing their attack.
|Atomic Titan
|Mage
|4364
|
Atomic Breath - Unleashes a breath attack that attacks and explodes multiple monsters.
King Titan - Merging has a chance to summon a King Titan to the field.
Imperial Support -
The highest-star Atomic Titan summons an Ancient Dragon to deal massive damage across the field.
|Wukong
|Warrior
|18402
|
Sage's Might - Binds a monster, then smashes them for massive damage.
Alter Ego - The highest-star Wukong summons Duplicates to deal AoE damage.
Havoc in Heaven - The highest-star Wukong descends from the heavens to deal massive damage across the field.
|Nyna
|Controller
|845
|
Sweet Charm - Fires hearts that cross across the field, damaging and charming monsters.
Nine-Tails - When the highest-star Nyna gains a stair, heart duration increases.
Fox Mirage - The highest-star Nyna transforms and turns hearts into phantom foxes.
|Sword Immortal
|Archer
|2838
|
Sword Mastery - Commands flying swords to attack and penetrate multiple monsters.
Breakthrough - Damage is greatly increased against monsters at half-health and less.
Swords Drawn - All units unleash several waves of flying swords.
|Vex
|Poisoner
|3662
|
Deadly Tentacle - Possesses a monster and a tentacle that bursts out to poison and deal serious damage.
Devour - Consumes possessed monsters to increase damage.
Flesh Feast - The highest-star Vex possesses a monster and summons 8 Deadly Tentacles across the field.
2
B-Tier Heroes
|B-Tier Heroes
|Name
|Class
|Base DMG
|Skills
|Iron Woof
|Archer
|376
|
Palm Laser - Fires a large laser at a select target.
Mech Upgrade - Certain Iron Woods gain a helmet that fires an explosive laser.
Stellar Annihilator - All Iron Woofs fire a bunch of lasers every 20 seconds.
|Thunder
|Mage
|254
|
Lightning Chain - Casts lightning that bounces between monsters.
Lightning Resonance - With 3 or more Thunders, ultimates will bounce more.
Chain Link - Adjacent Thunders has a chance to cast Crimson Lightning for more damage and bouncing.
|Mermaid
|Support
|254
|
Tidal Wave - Summons a tidal wave around a hero to expand and increase attack speed.
Ocean Blessing - Merging unleashes a tidal wave.
Surging Tides - The highest-star Mermaid unleashes 3 tidal waves.
|Big Fin
|Poisoner
|254
|
Bouncy Pufferfish - Launches a pufferfish that bounces around the field and leaves a trail of poison.
Healing Reduction -
Reduces the healing of monsters attacked.
Pufferfish Feast - The highest-star Big Fin throws 3 pufferfish.
|Fire Mage
|Mage
|194
|
Flame Ray - Sprays fire at monsters.
Ghost Fire - Increases ignite damage and reduces monsters' healing.
|Blade Master
|Warrior
|254
|
Slash Combo - Jumps onto the field and slashes multiple monsters.
Bloodthirst - The highest-star Blade Master gains increased crit rate.
Invincible Slash - The highest-star Blade Master performs multiple slash combos.
|Annie
|Summoner
|254
|
Bear in Area - Summons a bear for defense and attack.
Invincible Shield - The bear gains temporary invincibility at zero health.
Armored Bear - The highest-star bear is fully armed and can push monsters back.
3
B-Tier Heroes
|B-Tier Heroes
|Name
|Class
|Base DMG
|Skills
|Iron Woof
|Archer
|376
|
Palm Laser - Fires a large laser at a select target.
Mech Upgrade - Certain Iron Woods gain a helmet that fires an explosive laser.
Stellar Annihilator - All Iron Woofs fire a bunch of lasers every 20 seconds.
|Thunder
|Mage
|254
|
Lightning Chain - Casts lightning that bounces between monsters.
Lightning Resonance - With 3 or more Thunders, ultimates will bounce more.
Chain Link - Adjacent Thunders has a chance to cast Crimson Lightning for more damage and bouncing.
|Mermaid
|Support
|254
|
Tidal Wave - Summons a tidal wave around a hero to expand and increase attack speed.
Ocean Blessing - Merging unleashes a tidal wave.
Surging Tides - The highest-star Mermaid unleashes 3 tidal waves.
|Big Fin
|Poisoner
|254
|
Bouncy Pufferfish - Launches a pufferfish that bounces around the field and leaves a trail of poison.
Healing Reduction -
Reduces the healing of monsters attacked.
Pufferfish Feast - The highest-star Big Fin throws 3 pufferfish.
|Fire Mage
|Mage
|194
|
Flame Ray - Sprays fire at monsters.
Ghost Fire - Increases ignite damage and reduces monsters' healing.
|Blade Master
|Warrior
|254
|
Slash Combo - Jumps onto the field and slashes multiple monsters.
Bloodthirst - The highest-star Blade Master gains increased crit rate.
Invincible Slash - The highest-star Blade Master performs multiple slash combos.
|Annie
|Summoner
|254
|
Bear in Area - Summons a bear for defense and attack.
Invincible Shield - The bear gains temporary invincibility at zero health.
Armored Bear - The highest-star bear is fully armed and can push monsters back.
4
C-Tier Heroes
|C-Tier Heroes
|Name
|Class
|Base DMG
|Skills
|Cannon
|Mage
|134
|
Homemade Bomb -
Throw a big bomb that explodes over a wide area.
|Shroomie
|Archer
|194
|
Dart Shot - Shoots a dart that poisons and deals damage over time.
Tenacious Toxin -
Increases poison duration.
|Knight
|Warrior
|194
|
Flying Axe - Throws an axe that hits multiple targets.
Three Axes - Throws more axes as the fort gets weaker.
Tower Defense -
Increases attack speed when monsters get close.
|Ice Mage
|Controller
|134
|
Ice Burst - Summons a burst of ice that slows monsters and damages over time.
Strongest Ice Mage -
The strongest ice mage gets a chance to double-cast.
Frozen Cage - Lengthens immobility for faster monsters.
|Kaka
|Warrior
|194
|
Thunder Dash -
Dashes as lightning, dealing damage to all monsters in the path.
|Diggo
|Controller
|194
|
Mole's Headbutt -
Summons moles to damage and stun enemies.
Strongest Mole -
Increases the strongest mole's headbutt power.
|Athena
|Support
|134
|
Blessing - Increases the attack speed of the selected hero, reducing with rarity.
Supreme Blessing -
Increases the Blessing effect of Strongest Athena.
Heavenly Light -
Blessing now increases attack.
|Ranger
|Archer
|1334
|Arrow Shot - Shoots an arrow to deal damage.