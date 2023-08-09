Skullgirls tier list of all characters
| Skullgirls Mobile
We have put together a tier list for Skullgirls where we have ranked every character available in the game at the moment.
Interested in a Skullgirls tier list? Skullgirls is an incredibly fun fighting game with beautiful 2D animation available for mobile devices. And like any good game in this genre, Skullgirls has a huge variety of fighters.
Autumn Games tried to make the game very intense, both in terms of plot and gameplay. Even though there are over a hundred different characters in the game, they are all different. Of course, not all of them are equal in strength. Some characters win more often than others. Therefore, this guide offers a tier list with the ranking of all the characters in Skullgirls.
WHAT SKULLGIRLS TIER LIST IS ABOUT
It is worth clarifying from the very beginning that in this tier list, we are talking about the mobile Skullgirls and not the original game. This mobile fighting game takes place before the events of Skullgirls, which is available for consoles and PC. The game has several modes, including a story mode.
In this mode, you have to fight with many different opponents to learn the details of the plot via snippets of dialogue in the style of a visual novel. After the tutorial, you will be able to join the Black Egrets and fight against a mysterious criminal organization threatening New Meridian. Also, in the story mode, you can learn the backgrounds of many characters.
So, as we said, Skullgirls has a lot of different fighters - you can summon various versions of the same characters from different realities as well. Of course, they differ in their abilities and effectiveness during battles, which is why we have created a Skullgirls tier list to help you find the best characters in Skullgirls.
1
S Tier
As always, in S Tier, you will find the best characters in the game, letting you win any battle without any problems. However, getting them is not that easy, as it will take a lot of time to level up and evolve.
- Djinn Frizz
- Creature Of Habit
- Claw & Order
- Class Cutter
- Dream Demon
- Fly Trap
- Buzzkill
- Beast King
- Bad Hair Day
- Death Wish
- Primed
- Love Crafted
- Harlequin
- Head Hunter
- Freaky Friday
- Fire Branded
- Eager Deceiver
- Wetwork
- Trés Chic
- Surgeon General
- Summer Salt
- Star Shine
- Shadow Puppet
Djinn FrizzDjinn Frizz is a diamond fire-type variant of Filia. She is one of the best offensive fighters as she can deal massive damage and gain random buffs. And in this way, she can further increase her attack.
BuzzkillBuzzkill is a gold air-type variant of Painwheel. She is also an attacking fighter, with a high damage stat that can destroy almost any defence by casting a Heavy Bleed. Buzzkill increases her damage when the enemy's health falls below a certain threshold.
Tres ChicTres Chic is a diamond dark-type variant of Valentine. She is great for both offence and defence as her abilities can buff her and debuff enemies. When Tres Chic is in her half of the field, she gains Armour, Thorns, or Barrier. And when she moves to the opponent's half, along with crit hits, she can apply Armour Break, Death Mark, or Bleed.
2
A Tier
Next is A Tier. It also contains very strong characters, and although they are inferior in effectiveness to S Tier, you can still defeat opponents with ease.
- Freeze Frame
- Frayed Ends
- Number Cruncher
- Flytrap
- Epic Sax
- Doublicious
- Criminal Mind
- Fur Monger
- Diva Intervention
- Bio-Exorcist
- Bloodbath
- Bad Ms. Frosty
- Star-Spangled
- Jawbreaker
- Blitz & Glamour
- Kill Joy
- Jaw Breaker
- Heavy Handed
- Hack n’ Splash
- Poltergust
- Unholy Host
- Phantom Threads
- Parasite Weave
- Overclocked
- Neuromancer
- Mummy Dearest
- Mean One
- Unfazed
- Raining Champ
- Rainbow Blight
- Purrfect Dark
- Purrminator
- Space Case
- Snake Bite
- Silent Kill
- Sheltered
- Shadow Ops
- Rogue Agent
- Risky Ginger
- Xenomorph
- Vaporwave Vixen
- Wunderkind
- Martial Outlaw
- Wulfsbane
- Corrosive Agent
- Toad Warrior
- Thrill Shrieker
- Star-Crossed
- Psycommander
- Star Spangled
- Stand Out
Epic SaxEpic Sax is a gold light-type variant of a Big Band. This offensive fighter increases damage depending on the number of combos. Also, Epic Sax can gain random buffs.
Mummy DearestMummy Dearest is the gold light-type variant of Eliza. She does not have the highest damage but compensates for it with survivability. Using Special Moves, she can quickly fill up the Blockbuster meter and then gain Blessing and Immunity.
WulfsbaneWulfsbane is a gold dark-type variant of Beowulf. While throwing his opponents, this fighter can inflict Heal Block and Cripple. Moreover, it can deal increased damage against enemies with debuffs.
3
B Tier
In B Tier, you can also find good characters that can defeat most opponents. However, they are less versatile than those in the S and A Tiers.
- Dragon Brawler
- Dark Might
- Chameleon Twist
- Windswept
- Candy Crusher
- Brain Freeze
- Biting Cold
- Beat Box
- Assassin's Greed
- High Ruler
- Ageless Wonder
- Hair Apparent
- Graveyard Shift
- Gang Green
- Galactic Glamour
- Furry Fury
- Fresh Heir
- Firefly
- Evergreen Evil
- Dream Catcher
- Dream Band
- Idol Threat
- Hype Man
- Heavy Reign
- Heavy Metal
- Heart of Darkness
- Headstrong
- Meow & Furever
- Materia Girl
- Ivy League
- Vector Protector
- Inner Pieces
- Inkling
- Plot Twisted
- Persona Assistant
- Pea Shooter
- Nunsense
- Ninja Star
- Ms. Trial
- MoonStruck
- Model Leader
- Scarlet Viper
- Rusty
- Rock Star
- Soul Crusher
- Red Velvet
- Altar Ego
- Final Fang
- Puddle Pirate
- Dame Slayer
- Prototype
- X-Bot
- Wind Swept
- Wind Stalker
- Time Thief
- Tidal Traveler
- Terror Byte
- Splitting Image
- Wild Child
- Ultraviolent
- Timeless Hero
- Souls sister
- Solar Flair
- Lethal Weapon
Assassin's GreedAssassin's Greed is a diamond light-type variant of Valentine. She is one of the most enduring defensive fighters. She can reduce HP and inflict Bleed on enemies who use Blockbuster. Moreover, she can regenerate up to 5% HP per second when near an enemy with Bleed.
Meow & FureverMeow & Furever is a gold light-type variant of Ms. Fortune. By losing health, she can gain Final Stand and Precision. Moreover, after Final Stand expires, Meow & Furever will stun the enemy and inflict Death Mark.
Time ThiefTime Thief is a gold fire-type variant of Ms. Fortune. This fighter is perfect for both attack and defence thanks to survivability and high damage. Time Thief can apply Death Mark to an enemy when hit with a head throwing. Moreover, when exiting Headless Mode, she restores a large portion of her lost health.
4
С Tier
While B Tier characters can cope with most opponents, C Tier characters can only be effective against certain foes. Therefore, it is better not to use them if you can help it.
- Dread Locks
- Dead Heat
- Coldstone
- Fan Favorite
- Vintage Virtuoso
- Blue Bomber
- Bloody Valentine
- Blood Drive
- Golden Gunner
- Bassline
- Armed Forces
- Hellcat
- Grim Fan
- Gray Matter
- Freedom Fighter
- Feline Lucky
- Feathered Edges
- Bad Ms Frosty
- M-3OW
- Last Hope
- Lapis Luxury
- Just Kitten
- Infernal Twin
- Immoral Fiber
- Icy Hot
- No Egrets
- Night Terror
- Myst-Match
- Megasonic
- Oh Mai
- Nyanotech
- Number One
- Robocopy
- Rerun
- Regally Blonde
- Raw Nerv
- Pyro-Technique
- Private Dick
- Prism Plumage
- Princess Pride
- That’s All Folks!
- Temple Tyrant
- Sundae School
- Star Child
- Sketchy
- Salty
- Wrestler X
- Weekend Warrior
- Understudy
- Twisted Mettle
- Triple Threat
- Treble Maker
- Tomb & Gloom
Princess PridePrincess Pride is the gold light-type variant of Parasoul. She has a low attack but can live for a long time. When Princess Pride spawns Tear, she gains Regen. And then, by exploding Tears, she can restore her HP.
M-3OWM-3OW is a bronze light-type variant of Robo-Fortune. This fighter has a very low attack stat. However, she can deal a lot of bonus damage while at a distance from the enemy. She can also gain Invincible while at a distance from the enemy. But once your opponent gets close, the M-3OW becomes an easy target.
Infernal TwinInfernal Twin is a bronze fire-type variant of Fukua. This fighter can enrage attacks and block enemy attacks, so Infernal Twin can deal good damage. However, against strong opponents, it won't be that effective.
5
D Tier
The Skullgirls D Tier contains the weakest characters in the game, so you should avoid playing them.
- Necrobreaker
- Nearly Departed
- In Denile
- G.I. Jazz
- Decrypted
- Dead of Winter
- Blue Screen
- Big Top
- Trigger Happy
- Scared Stiff
- Rough copy
- Rose-Tinted
- Resonant Evil
- Rain Shadow
- Rage Appropriate
- Wildcard
- Untouchable
- Underdog
- Stage Fright
- Scrub
- Cold Stones
DecryptedDecrypted is a bronze dark-type variant of Eliza. She can deal increased damage depending on how many opponents are alive. However, she can't even handle a defensive fighter from the same Tier due to her low base damage.
Resonant EvilResonant Evil is a silver dark-type variant of Big Band. He can gain Armour by taking damage from enemies. Also, having Armour, he has a small chance to Stun the enemy with his attack. Sadly, such protection will not save you from strong attackers in higher Tiers.
UntouchableUntouchable is the gold water-type variant of Peacock. She can dodge all hit damage with a small chance and then gain Unflinching. Untouchable is a great fighter to try Peacock. However, after the first few battles, it's best to find someone stronger.
