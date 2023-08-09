Skullgirls tier list of all characters

We have put together a tier list for Skullgirls where we have ranked every character available in the game at the moment.

- Added new characters

Interested in a Skullgirls tier list? Skullgirls is an incredibly fun fighting game with beautiful 2D animation available for mobile devices. And like any good game in this genre, Skullgirls has a huge variety of fighters.

Autumn Games tried to make the game very intense, both in terms of plot and gameplay. Even though there are over a hundred different characters in the game, they are all different. Of course, not all of them are equal in strength. Some characters win more often than others. Therefore, this guide offers a tier list with the ranking of all the characters in Skullgirls.

WHAT SKULLGIRLS TIER LIST IS ABOUT

It is worth clarifying from the very beginning that in this tier list, we are talking about the mobile Skullgirls and not the original game. This mobile fighting game takes place before the events of Skullgirls, which is available for consoles and PC. The game has several modes, including a story mode.

In this mode, you have to fight with many different opponents to learn the details of the plot via snippets of dialogue in the style of a visual novel. After the tutorial, you will be able to join the Black Egrets and fight against a mysterious criminal organization threatening New Meridian. Also, in the story mode, you can learn the backgrounds of many characters.

So, as we said, Skullgirls has a lot of different fighters - you can summon various versions of the same characters from different realities as well. Of course, they differ in their abilities and effectiveness during battles, which is why we have created a Skullgirls tier list to help you find the best characters in Skullgirls. Also, make sure to check our KoF All Star tier list of all fighters as well as our Eternal Evolution tier list.

Original article by Alina Novichenko, updated by Mihail Katsoris.