Palworld Online is an MMORPG take on Pocketpair's popular survival game that's coming to mobile this year

Garena are once again on publishing duties for a big IP

Palworld Online has been announced, with Garena on publishing duties

It's set to launch sometime in 2026, with more details expected soon

It'll offer both PvE and PvP

Palworld is something of a hot topic right now with version 1.0 going live on PC last month. Our sibling site, PG.Biz, recently did a fantastic piece on its viral rise to fame, so do check it out. And it's set to have a mobile presence as well, with the recently announced Palworld Online, which will be published by Garena.

Palworld Online is officially licensed by Pocketpair and aims to reimagine the PC version's scale for mobile. However, rather than being a mere port, it should take on a life of its own, complete with an entirely new story and sidequests created specifically for this MMORPG. The world sounds pretty vast, too, with several regions to unlock as you capture and raise more of the titular Pals.

Grab your Pals, Friends, and Buddies

As you might expect from the genre, playing with others will be a huge focus, so I hope you either like strangers or have plenty of your own real-life pals. Together, you'll build bases to become hubs for crafting and take on PvE challenges like bosses or hunting down creatures to add to your collection. Then, if the competitive scene is more your jam, you can do battle in PvP.

For mobile specifically, Garena promises one-tap controls that work seamlessly with the various UI elements. Given there's base-building, something that's often fiddly on PC, let alone a touchscreen, I'm somewhat sceptical. However, as always, I'm more than happy to be wrong.

It's important to point out this isn’t the Palworld Mobile that's in the works with Krafton. It seems that Pocketpair is trying various avenues on mobile, and that's likely sensible, particularly when handing the keys over to companies that know the space well, like Krafton and Garena.

The news comes just after Garena announced they will handle publishing duties for Monster Hunter Outlanders in Southeast Asia. While this is a global launch and therefore sounds like a bigger deal, it's nothing new for Garena, who have the ludicrously popular Free Fire under their belts alongside Black Clover M.

Palworld Online is set to release on mobile some time in 2026. Unfortunately, there's no exact date yet, but we'll be sure to update as and when we learn more.