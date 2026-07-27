Monster Hunter Outlanders is being published by Garena in Southeast Asia

Garena will handle publishing duties for Outlanders in Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines

The news comes after the third closed beta test was announced

We still have nothing to report on the release date

As reported by the folks over at GamerBraves, Monster Hunter Outlanders is on its way to Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines courtesy of Garena, who will handle publishing duties in Southeast Asia. While it's not the biggest news for the rest of us, it does mean that Outlanders is inching closer to a full release.

It's the second wave of recent Outlanders news, with registration for the third beta test opening earlier this month, which will introduce new radiant monsters and hunters that haven't appeared in the previous two. Considering the game itself was announced two years ago, some might be surprised that we still don't have a release date.

However, it's not something developer TiMi Studios is keen to rush, by the look of it, and, as always, I fully support that decision. Monster Hunter is a strong IP with an incredibly dedicated fanbase. They're likely already sceptical of a mobile offering, so you want to put your best foot forward with these people. Taking the time to iron out all the kinks and concerns is the ideal approach.

What's that coming over the hill?

And it seems that's paying dividends, at least according to our intrepid hunter, Shaun. He spent some time playing Outlanders earlier this year and came away impressed with what it has to offer. That's particularly noteworthy since he came into it highly sceptical. Do check out his preview if you're interested in hearing his thoughts.

For now, though, we'll just have to wait on that ever-elusive release date, watching longingly at any trailers that are thrown our way. In the meantime, why not check out some of the best action RPGs available on Android to while away the hours?

Monster Hunter Outlanders will eventually launch on the App Store and Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. There's no set release date just yet, but we'll be sure to let you know when anything changes on that front.