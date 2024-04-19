Game Room adds Checkers in its latest update

Jump your way to victory

If you're a fan of classic tabletop games and want them all in one place, then Game Room is the perfect title. Available on Apple Arcade, it features iconic games like Solitaire and Chess and can be played with friends on FaceTime as well. Get yourself the ultimate experience by playing it on the Vision Pro for full immersion. The latest update expands the roster of games by one as Checkers is added.

Games Room doesn’t really have a large roster to begin with, featuring six games, including Solitaire, Chess, Hearts, Yacht, Sea Battle, and Flip It. Now, the seventh one joins in the form of Checkers, where you must take over your opponent’s pieces while safeguarding your own. Hop your way to victory as you perform single, double, and triple jumps to beat your foe.

Whether you're a seasoned player or new to the game, you can now enjoy the timeless fun of Checkers with friends and family, either offline or online. Plus, with seven games in one convenient app, there's something for everyone to enjoy. You can challenge friends or connect with players from around the world for a friendly game of any of the games available in the app.

But just challenging others isn’t the point of Game Room. It’s also perfect for winding down and relaxing solo. Whether you're looking to relieve stress with calming rounds of Solitaire or sharpen your mind with a game of Chess, Game Room offers a variety of options for improving your mental health. The Daily Solitaire challenge provides a new Solitaire experience each day.

This is just one of the few games available on the Apple Vision Pro. You can find more games on the official website and you can download Game Room if you have an ongoing Apple Arcade subscription.