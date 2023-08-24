5 new mobile games to try this week - August 24th, 2023
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
1
Unpacking
This narrative puzzle game features a cosy and relaxing experience as you move items from one place to another to decorate your living space. As the title suggests, you'll unpack your belongings across 8 house moves, all while discovering the hidden story behind the unseen protagonist's belongings along the way.
With more than 20 awards including Best Narrative and EE Game of the Year at the 2022 BAFTA Awards, the game combines elements of block-fitting and home decoration to offer a unique experience on mobile.
✨ We have a release date for Unpacking on iOS and Android! ✨ It’s just around the corner: August 24th, AND you can pre-order it on the App Store starting today! We can’t wait for you to take Unpacking on the go with you. ???? ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/taZrFzGaV3— Unpacking ???? ???? on mobile & tablets Aug 24! (@UnpackingALife) August 1, 2023
2
DanMachi Battle Chronicle
Based on the popular "Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?" or DanMachi franchise, this new action game lets players experience the series in a new way with thrilling combat and iconic characters.
With the game's official launch, you can take advantage of a guaranteed UR Gacha Ticket as well as 20 free pulls using bonus Selas. There are also plenty of login bonuses you can nab to boost your firepower in the battle royale mode "Magic Stone Scramble", autoplay "Battle Arena" and more.
3
Six Ages 2: Lights Going Out
This standalone title is the latest installment in the Six Ages series, and offers players a survival-storybook experience where every decision counts. The game combines interactive fiction and turn-based strategy across the doomed world of Glorantha.
There are more than 600 interactive scenes to discover, as well as multiple outcomes that reflect the choices you make. The short episodes make replayability a breeze as well, - plus, you can take advantage of the automatic saving feature for short-burst gameplay sessions on the go.
4
Brixity
This vibrant new city-building game offers a colourful sandbox experience where you'll have to rebuild the Earth in the year 2523. You'll play as the Brix-Master tasked with picking up the pieces of a desolate planet in order to make it thrive for a new civilisation.
Crafted by Devsisters (of Cookie Run fame), the game features more than 7,000 types of Brix for you to create your city, all so you can make all the adorable Pipos happy and healthy across a variety of buildings, activities, jobs and so much more.
5
Overmortal
This idle RPG features a thrilling tale about ascending human limitations on the road to immortality. You can look forward to accessible gameplay and convenient growth systems as typical of the genre, as well as a gorgeous art style that's in sync with the title's Eastern fantasy theme.
The game also features a special "Companion" social aspect where you can build a relationship with another player for special in-game perks, as well as customisable outfits, accessories, pets, skins and so much more.
