Crossfire: Legends weapons tier list (February 2026) - Gear up with the best weapons
| Crossfire: Legends
This Crossfire: Legends tier list we have created highlights the best variants for every base model weapon in the game. We have divided them by category, allowing you to quickly find the one you want.
Crossfire: Legends Tier ListAs is usually the case with games with an esports scene, professional teams are the ones who define the meta, which casual players then follow in their ranked games. This is also what's happening in Crossfire: Legends.
Regarding the latest changes, I would say that currently, the AK47-SSS and Barrett-Titanium Beast seem to be taking centre stage, as traditional AWMs have lost ground in the preferences of the pros. The Steyr TMP-Death Eye remains consistently high as the go-to weapon for area denial tactics due to the slow effect it provides, while the COP 357-Transformers is now something of a mandatory secondary.
In the following pages, you can find the best variants for every base model in the game.
Rifles | Sniper Rifles | Submachine Guns | Machine Guns | Shotguns | Seconday Weapons | Melee Weapons | Throwing Weapons
1
Rifles
|Base Model
|Best Variants
|AK-47
|AK47-Beast; AK47-Heresy; AK47-Transformer
|M4A1
|M4A1-Iron Beast M4A1-S Predator; M4A1-Jewelry
|AK-12
|AK12-Iron Spider; AK12-Tianze
|AK-74
|AK74-Bull
|9A-91
|9A-91-Wild Eagle; 9A-91-Scorpius
|AN-94
|AN94-Overlord; AN94-Spaceship
|QBZ-03
|QBZ03-Angelic Beast; QBZ03-Golden Luxury
|QBZ-95
|QBZ95-Royal Knight
|SCAR-Light
|SCAR Light-White Tiger
|M14 EBR
|M14 EBR-Titanium Beast; M14 EBR-Neon
|FAMAS
|FAMAS G2-Nova Lance
|Steyr AUG A1
|AUG-A3
|FN FAL
|FN FAL-Camo
|M16
|M16-A4
|HK417
|HK417-Red Horse
|G36C
|G36C-Quantum
2
Sniper Rifles
|Base Model
|Best Variants
|AWM
|AWM-Infernal Dragon; AWM-Red Frame Hawk
|Barrett M82A1
|Barrett-Titanium Beast; Barrett-Born Beast
|CheyTac M200
|M200-Dominator; M200-Lavender
|Dragunov (SVD)
|Dragunov-S; Dragunov-Jewelry
|M24
|M24-Planetary; M24-Shadow
|Kar98k
|Kar98k-Satellite; Kar98k-Hyper Plasma
|M700
|M700-Carbon; M700-Elite
|QBU-88
|QBU88-Royal Knight
|TRG-21
|TRG21-Aries
|Knight SR-25
|SR25-Burning Shot
|DSR-1
|DSR1-Digital Camo
|MSR
|MSR-Punisher
|GM6 Lynx
|GM6-Mechanical
|Mini-14
|Mini 14-Summer Edition
3
Submachine Guns
|Base Model
|Best Variants
|Steyr TMP
|Steyr TMP-Death Eye; TMP-Ghetto
|Kriss Super V
|Kriss-Infernal Dragon; Kriss-Iron Spider
|MP5
|MP5-Jasmine; MP5-S Ares
|Thompson
|Thompson-Infernal Dragon
|P90
|P90-Wild Shot; P90-Chromatic
|MP7
|MP7-A1; MP7-S Camo
|UZI
|Uzi-Gold
|PP-19 Bizon
|PP19 Bizon-Ultimate Gold
|Scorpion EVO3
|Scorpion EVO3A1-Abyssal
|CBJ-MS
|CBJ-MS Magic Circle
|MP5K A4
|MP5K A4-Breeze
|Sterling
|Sterling-Magma
4
Machine Guns
|Base Model
|Best Variants
|Gatling Gun
|Gatling-Infernal Dragon; Gatling-Wild Shot
|MG3
|MG3-Legendary Dragon; MG3-Ignite
|RPK
|RPK-Infernal Dragon; RPK-Hammer and Sickle
|KAC ChainSAW
|KAC-Red Bandage; KAC-Fury Shot
|M249 Minimi
|M249-Minimi SPW; M249-Gold
|M60
|M60-Ultimate Red Silversmith
|M240B
|M240B-Tesla
|Lewis Gun
|Lewis Gun-Chill; Lewis Gun-Xmas
|L86 LSW
|L86 LSW-Perfect Silver
|Ultimax 100
|Ultimax 100-Leopard
|AEK-999
|AEK-999
|KSP 58D
|KSP 58D-Ares
|HK21
|HK21-General
5
Shotguns
|Base Model
|Best Variants
|AA-12
|AA-12-Buster; AA-12-Transformer
|M37 Stakeout
|M37-Ghetto; M37-Hellfire
|Jackhammer
|Jackhammer-Hellfire; Jackhammer-Iron Moon
|SPAS-12
|SPAS-12-Gold Void; SPAS-12-Ares
|XM1014
|XM1014-High Level; XM1014-Fire
|M1216
|M1216-Blue Skull; M1216-Jewelry
|Armsel Striker
|Striker-Ignite; Striker-Neon
|Remington 870
|Remington 870-Knife; 870P Breachers
|Vepr-12
|Vepr-12-Zeus; Vepr-12-Rampage
|KSG-15
|KSG-15-Blue Silver Dragon
|687 EELL
|687 EELL-Diamond Pigeon
|Desperado
|Desperado-S8
|A-Bolt
|A-Bolt-Extreme
|FN TPS
|FN TPS-Balance
6
Secondary Weapons
|Base Model
|Best Variants
|Desert Eagle
|D.E.-Born Beast; D.E.-El Dorado; D.E.-Heresy
|COP 357
|COP 357-Transformers; COP 357-Born Beast 2
|Anaconda
|Anaconda-Ghetto (Fast Draw); Anaconda-Jewelry
|USP
|USP-Match; USP-Divine Beast
|Glock-18
|Glock 18-Dual Mag; Glock-Dragon Soul
|Mauser M1932
|Mauser-Royal Dragon; Mauser-Ares
|Colt SAA
|Colt SAA-Peacemaker; Colt SAA-White Tiger
|Raging Bull
|Raging Bull-Gun Knife
|MK23
|MK23-Ares; MK23-Blue Pottery
|CZ-75
|CZ-75-Dual
|PM-98
|PM-98
|Double Barrel
|Dual Double Barrel-Bronze
|Kolibri
|Kolibri
7
Melee Weapons
|Base Model
|Best Variants
|Knife
|Knife-Knight; Knife-Ultraviolet
|BC-Axe
|BC Axe-Beast; BC Axe-Heresy
|Kukri
|Kukri-Beast; Kukri-Tiger
|Field Shovel
|Shovel-Born Beast; Shovel-Pure Steel
|Light Blade
|Light Blade-Mechanical; Light Blade-Neon
|Katanas
|Katana-Jewelry; Katana-Transformers
|Brass Knuckles
|Bladed Knuckles-Infernal Dragon
|Nunchucks
|Nunchaku-Dragon
|Police Baton
|Police Baton-Victory
|Karambit
|Karambit-Transformers
|Gloves (Fists)
|Titan Fist; Gold Fist; Cat Gloves
8
Throwing Weapons
|Base Model
|Best Variants
|HE Grenade
|Wide Grenade; Grenade-Transformers
|Flashbang
|Flashbang-White Tiger; Flash-Born Beast
|Smoke Grenade
|Smoke-Phoenix; Smoke-Nano
|SOHG
|SOHG-Heresy; SOHG-Ghetto
Hopefully, you found our Crossfire: Legends weapons tier list useful! And if you're interested, we've also got anSD Gundam G Generation Eternal tier list and Ragnarok X: Next Generation tier list.