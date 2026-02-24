Menu
Crossfire: Legends weapons tier list (February 2026) - Gear up with the best weapons

By Mihail Katsoris
|
iOS + Android
| Crossfire: Legends
This Crossfire: Legends tier list we have created highlights the best variants for every base model weapon in the game. We have divided them by category, allowing you to quickly find the one you want.

Crossfire: Legends Tier List

As is usually the case with games with an esports scene, professional teams are the ones who define the meta, which casual players then follow in their ranked games. This is also what's happening in Crossfire: Legends.

Regarding the latest changes, I would say that currently, the AK47-SSS and Barrett-Titanium Beast seem to be taking centre stage, as traditional AWMs have lost ground in the preferences of the pros. The Steyr TMP-Death Eye remains consistently high as the go-to weapon for area denial tactics due to the slow effect it provides, while the COP 357-Transformers is now something of a mandatory secondary.

In the following pages, you can find the best variants for every base model in the game.

Rifles  |  Sniper Rifles  |  Submachine Guns  |  Machine Guns  |  Shotguns  |  Seconday Weapons |  Melee Weapons |  Throwing Weapons

1
Rifles

Base Model Best Variants
AK-47 AK47-Beast; AK47-Heresy; AK47-Transformer
M4A1 M4A1-Iron Beast M4A1-S Predator; M4A1-Jewelry
AK-12 AK12-Iron Spider; AK12-Tianze
AK-74 AK74-Bull
9A-91 9A-91-Wild Eagle; 9A-91-Scorpius
AN-94 AN94-Overlord; AN94-Spaceship
QBZ-03 QBZ03-Angelic Beast; QBZ03-Golden Luxury
QBZ-95 QBZ95-Royal Knight
SCAR-Light SCAR Light-White Tiger
M14 EBR M14 EBR-Titanium Beast; M14 EBR-Neon
FAMAS FAMAS G2-Nova Lance
Steyr AUG A1 AUG-A3
FN FAL FN FAL-Camo
M16 M16-A4
HK417 HK417-Red Horse
G36C G36C-Quantum

2
Sniper Rifles

Base Model Best Variants
AWM AWM-Infernal Dragon; AWM-Red Frame Hawk
Barrett M82A1 Barrett-Titanium Beast; Barrett-Born Beast
CheyTac M200 M200-Dominator; M200-Lavender
Dragunov (SVD) Dragunov-S; Dragunov-Jewelry
M24 M24-Planetary; M24-Shadow
Kar98k Kar98k-Satellite; Kar98k-Hyper Plasma
M700 M700-Carbon; M700-Elite
QBU-88 QBU88-Royal Knight
TRG-21 TRG21-Aries
Knight SR-25 SR25-Burning Shot
DSR-1 DSR1-Digital Camo
MSR MSR-Punisher
GM6 Lynx GM6-Mechanical
Mini-14 Mini 14-Summer Edition

3
Submachine Guns

Base Model Best Variants
Steyr TMP Steyr TMP-Death Eye; TMP-Ghetto
Kriss Super V Kriss-Infernal Dragon; Kriss-Iron Spider
MP5 MP5-Jasmine; MP5-S Ares
Thompson Thompson-Infernal Dragon
P90 P90-Wild Shot; P90-Chromatic
MP7 MP7-A1; MP7-S Camo
UZI Uzi-Gold
PP-19 Bizon PP19 Bizon-Ultimate Gold
Scorpion EVO3 Scorpion EVO3A1-Abyssal
CBJ-MS CBJ-MS Magic Circle
MP5K A4 MP5K A4-Breeze
Sterling Sterling-Magma

4
Machine Guns

Base Model Best Variants
Gatling Gun Gatling-Infernal Dragon; Gatling-Wild Shot
MG3 MG3-Legendary Dragon; MG3-Ignite
RPK RPK-Infernal Dragon; RPK-Hammer and Sickle
KAC ChainSAW KAC-Red Bandage; KAC-Fury Shot
M249 Minimi M249-Minimi SPW; M249-Gold
M60 M60-Ultimate Red Silversmith
M240B M240B-Tesla
Lewis Gun Lewis Gun-Chill; Lewis Gun-Xmas
L86 LSW L86 LSW-Perfect Silver
Ultimax 100 Ultimax 100-Leopard
AEK-999 AEK-999
KSP 58D KSP 58D-Ares
HK21 HK21-General

5
Shotguns

Base Model Best Variants
AA-12 AA-12-Buster; AA-12-Transformer
M37 Stakeout M37-Ghetto; M37-Hellfire
Jackhammer Jackhammer-Hellfire; Jackhammer-Iron Moon
SPAS-12 SPAS-12-Gold Void; SPAS-12-Ares
XM1014 XM1014-High Level; XM1014-Fire
M1216 M1216-Blue Skull; M1216-Jewelry
Armsel Striker Striker-Ignite; Striker-Neon
Remington 870 Remington 870-Knife; 870P Breachers
Vepr-12 Vepr-12-Zeus; Vepr-12-Rampage
KSG-15 KSG-15-Blue Silver Dragon
687 EELL 687 EELL-Diamond Pigeon
Desperado Desperado-S8
A-Bolt A-Bolt-Extreme
FN TPS FN TPS-Balance

6
Secondary Weapons

Base Model Best Variants
Desert Eagle D.E.-Born Beast; D.E.-El Dorado; D.E.-Heresy
COP 357 COP 357-Transformers; COP 357-Born Beast 2
Anaconda Anaconda-Ghetto (Fast Draw); Anaconda-Jewelry
USP USP-Match; USP-Divine Beast
Glock-18 Glock 18-Dual Mag; Glock-Dragon Soul
Mauser M1932 Mauser-Royal Dragon; Mauser-Ares
Colt SAA Colt SAA-Peacemaker; Colt SAA-White Tiger
Raging Bull Raging Bull-Gun Knife
MK23 MK23-Ares; MK23-Blue Pottery
CZ-75 CZ-75-Dual
PM-98 PM-98
Double Barrel Dual Double Barrel-Bronze
Kolibri Kolibri

7
Melee Weapons

Base Model Best Variants
Knife Knife-Knight; Knife-Ultraviolet
BC-Axe BC Axe-Beast; BC Axe-Heresy
Kukri Kukri-Beast; Kukri-Tiger
Field Shovel Shovel-Born Beast; Shovel-Pure Steel
Light Blade Light Blade-Mechanical; Light Blade-Neon
Katanas Katana-Jewelry; Katana-Transformers
Brass Knuckles Bladed Knuckles-Infernal Dragon
Nunchucks Nunchaku-Dragon
Police Baton Police Baton-Victory
Karambit Karambit-Transformers
Gloves (Fists) Titan Fist; Gold Fist; Cat Gloves

8
Throwing Weapons

Base Model Best Variants
HE Grenade Wide Grenade; Grenade-Transformers
Flashbang Flashbang-White Tiger; Flash-Born Beast
Smoke Grenade Smoke-Phoenix; Smoke-Nano
SOHG SOHG-Heresy; SOHG-Ghetto

