Crossfire: Legends weapons tier list (February 2026) - Gear up with the best weapons

This Crossfire: Legends tier list we have created highlights the best variants for every base model weapon in the game. We have divided them by category, allowing you to quickly find the one you want.

Crossfire: Legends Tier List

As is usually the case with games with an esports scene, professional teams are the ones who define the meta, which casual players then follow in their ranked games. This is also what's happening in Crossfire: Legends.

Regarding the latest changes, I would say that currently, the AK47-SSS and Barrett-Titanium Beast seem to be taking centre stage, as traditional AWMs have lost ground in the preferences of the pros. The Steyr TMP-Death Eye remains consistently high as the go-to weapon for area denial tactics due to the slow effect it provides, while the COP 357-Transformers is now something of a mandatory secondary.

In the following pages, you can find the best variants for every base model in the game.