OverField codes (November 2025)

Let these OverField codes net you some Recruit Tickets and Exclusive Tickets to make your adventures more colourful across this lovely RPG.

In OverField, you will play your little chibi character across a cosy RPG - you don't get to create it, you just roll with it, and then start exploring the world. Even though you start off in a bottle terrarium, you are not confined to any space once you're past the loading screen. You can roam freely and interact with the other players as well.

You'll defeat various enemies to collect materials, summon new characters to help you in battle (our OverField tier list can help you with that), and eventually focus on decorating your own place. There are a lot of things to do to keep you busy, even if battle is not one of them.

You can enjoy everything from cooking to creating new fashion items and decorating, and you can even play just to hone your social skills. And with these OverField codes, you can score plenty of Recruit Tickets or Exclusive Tickets, which are the main currency used in the gacha.

Also, you'll get your hands on some more goods meant to make the adventure a lot more enjoyable. Of course, all the gacha pulls you do will grant you skin coupons, which you can then go ahead and spend in the gacha for costumes.

Active OverField codes

Right now, there aren't any active codes.

Expired

OFDC5K

OFLAUNCH

How to redeem rewards

Step 1 : Tap on your profile icon (top left corner of the screen).

: Tap on your (top left corner of the screen). Step 2 : Open the Settings (icon next to the Mail).

: Open the (icon next to the Mail). Step 3 : Go to the Redemption Code option.

: Go to the option. Step 4: Type in your code, and hit Exchange.

To get your hands on the goods, all you have to do is follow these steps:

Freebies not working?

You need to pay very close attention to the tab you are trying to redeem your OverField codes in., and when trying to redeem them, you need to use the correct one (Redemption Code).

If you try to claim the ones in the Gift Code menu, they won't work - so make sure you're trying them again in the other tab. Also, for some reason, these are not active for a long time (like, at all!), so make sure to redeem them as soon as you can; otherwise, you'll miss out on Exclusive Tickets.

How to get more goodies?

I noticed that new ones are released on the Discord server for OverField, but sometimes, the announcements are in Japanese. If you're not too sure where to look for them, you can always save this article and come back to it. We will add new ones as soon as we find them, and keep this page updated!

