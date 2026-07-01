Outerplane RPG goes full steam ahead as Major9 acquires the franchise from VAGames

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All-out isekai

Outerplane IP transfers from VAGames to Major9

Two companies have been working together since September

Expect more cool content and events to come

There's really no question about the appeal of isekai stories, whether it's about becoming the Chosen One as the world's only hope or discovering a parallel universe after almost getting hit by a truck. It's a lovable cliche for a reason, and Outerplane knows that all too well - topping it all off with gorgeous 3D animations, thrilling side stories, and memorable characters.

This time around, you can expect the turn-based RPG to take things even further as Major9 acquires the Outerplane IP from VAGames - you might even say the studios are diving into a real-world isekai story of their own!

Now, before you think of this as a corporate merger or an acquisition, it's actually anything but. Instead, VAGames will still keep operating as a company independently - the only thing being transferred to Major9 is the Outerplane franchise (and its development team, of course).

This has also been in the pipeline for a while now, with both companies signing a global publishing agreement back in September 2025. That just means they've been working together for the betterment of the RPG all this time, so it's safe to say things will only improve from here.

Case in point: the 3rd anniversary pre-registration festivities for Outerplane alone surpassed 300,000 pre-registrations - not to mention the RPG has also enjoyed the Number One spot on the Google Play Popular Games charts in Taiwan and Korea for this Anniversary. It's ranking with fellow contenders in the Top 10 popularity rankings in Japan too.

With the development and publishing teams now working more closely than ever, players can look forward to more content, continued improvements, and expanded global events. If you're ready for what's ahead, you can download Outerplane for free on the App Store and Google Play today!