Outerplane's summer update introduces Heatwave Cop Delta and beach event

Preferred Partner Feature

Sun, sand and strategy RPG

Recruit limited hero Heatwave Cop Delta

Unlock exclusive summer costumes

Earn rewards in seasonal events

There’s another heatwave on the way, but don’t worry, this one’s actually a good thing - especially if you happen to be a fan of Outerplane.

Developer Major9 is bringing the heat to the anime-style RPG this season, rolling out a major summer update. Packed with seasonal events, fresh story content, and a brand-new limited hero, there is plenty for Outerplane fans to dive into this July.

Leading the charge in this update is the arrival of Heatwave Cop Delta. This limited edition summer hero reimagines one of the game's most popular characters as a free-spirited police officer enjoying a well-deserved vacation at a holiday resort.

On the battlefield, this new variant operates as a powerful Earth-element Ranger who specialises in devastating attacks that can bypass enemy defences. She adds a vibrant summer-themed design, unique animations, and a fresh personality to the game’s roster too.

To accompany her arrival, players can tackle the brand-new event dungeon, Automaton of the Horizon. The narrative unfolds on a secret artificial beach prepared by Delta herself, plunging players into a series of lighthearted summer adventures and unexpected mishaps.

Clearing event stages will reward you with special event currency, which can be exchanged for vital character growth materials and special items in the event shop.

The seasonal fun doesn't stop at the shoreline. A slate of additional events are currently live, including a Summer Login Event, Daily Missions, and a Lucky Roulette minigame where players can score upgrade materials and Recruitment Tickets just by logging in.

If you're looking to update your squad's wardrobe, fresh summer costumes have been added for Monad Iota, Demiurge Luna, Viella, and Caren, allowing fans to enjoy stylish seasonal looks for four popular heroes. Meanwhile, the game's Joint Challenge mode is also kicking off a brand-new season featuring Shichifuja.

Looking ahead, Major9 has confirmed that Outerplane will soon introduce a newly revamped opening tutorial experience designed to help newcomers jump into the action more easily. Moreover, preparations for the game's highly anticipated PC release on Steam are nearing completion, with more details to be revealed soon.

And if you haven’t picked up Outerplane yet and want to get on board in time for the new content drop, it’s available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.