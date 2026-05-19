Outerplane hits 300k pre-registrations amid third anniversary celebrations

Preferred Partner Feature

Sign-ups surge in a milestone’s midst

Outerplane crosses 300k registrations for its landmark 3rd anniversary

New Hero Midnight Rush Skadi enters the fray

Feed your competitive streak with new Real-Time Arena PvP

Outerplane, the hit strategy RPG from Major9, has reached a massive milestone as it celebrates its third anniversary. The anime-style mobile smash has crossed the threshold of 300,000 global registrations for its 3rd anniversary update that just landed today as it cruises into this major landmark.

To thank its community, the publisher is rolling out a celebratory update loaded with highly requested player improvements, gameplay additions, and a wave of new features.

Chief among them is the introduction of a new Limited Anniversary Hero: Midnight Rush Skadi. Stepping away from her traditional battlefield appearance, Skadi returns under a stylish ‘phantom thief’ guise, reclassifying herself as an extra-robust Fire-element bruiser.

Her re-engineered skill kit is meticulously tuned to withstand high-impact boss encounters without giving up any offensive power. Players can put her capabilities to the test in the newly introduced Event Story, ‘The Price of a Perfect Heist’, which sees her partner with Ray for a high-stakes operation that quickly unravels into a widespread conspiracy.

Major9 isn't holding back on the community freebies for this milestone, launching a series of events built around distributing premium currencies and valuable progression materials. These range from Bingo Missions, where rare loot is up for grabs, to casual mini-games for those short on time. There are also daily login rewards for everyone throughout.

For players with a competitive streak, the Real-Time Arena PvP 2nd Beta will be a highlight. Expanding on the previous beta in April, the updated system splits competitive matchmaking into two separate environments to prove your skills. The first is the Tactics League, which creates a level playing field for the entire community by forcing everyone to compete using preset characters, with Core Fusion Heroes playable this Beta. For seasoned veterans, the Masters League offers a hardcore battlefield featuring a live ban-and-pick phase where players deploy their own maxed-out squads.

The update also expands upon the game's core appeal by rolling out advanced character interaction mechanics to deepen your connection with your roster. Via the newly integrated Bond and Chat systems, players can engage directly with their heroes through branching dialogue choices and interactive touch controls. These structural updates also expand the existing Affinity system and introduce quality-of-life adjustments to individual Side Stories, aiming to make character relationships feel more meaningful than before.

With over 300,000 players already locked in for the celebration, Outerplane's third anniversary marks an ideal entry point for newcomers and a great moment for lapsed players to jump back in. It’s available to download as a free-to-play title on the iOS App Store and Google Play right now.