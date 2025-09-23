OUTERPLANE will transfer global service to Major9 on September 26th

Preferred Partner Feature

Global expansion awaits

Major9 will takeover global service for OUTERPLANE on September 26th

OUTERPLANE will expand into new markets attracting fresh players

An OUTERPLANE pop-up event lands near Tokyo Game Show 2025

VAGAMES has officially announced a global publishing agreement with Major9 for its anime-style RPG: OUTERPLANE. Fans of the game will know that this turn-based combat RPG is as thrilling as it gets, with over 100 levels of isekai adventure set within a vibrant fantasy world filled with colour and excitement—where a diverse roster of captivating characters can be collected and unleashed in strategic battles—, but now, significant changes await as VAGAMES and Major9 vow to make OUTERPLANE bigger, and better than ever.

A partnership forged in steel

Featuring a cast of unique characters, set in a distinctive universe where mastery of strategic combat systems leads to fun, thrills, and victories, this new partnership will see Major9 flex its publishing muscles and give OUTERPLANE a push towards new markets, attracting fresh players and new teams.

This is exciting news for fans, as it allows VAGAMES to dedicate more focus towards content updates in a continuously expanding game. On this point, Beomseok Son, CEO of VAGAMES, stated: “We are confident that our collaboration with Major9 will enhance OUTERPLANE’s global reach. As both developer and operational partner, VAGAMES remains committed to stable service and continuous content expansion for our players.”

Get ready for battle

OUTERPLANE will transfer its Global Service to Major9 on September 26th; a date that Major9 has hinted will feature a significant kickoff event, along with several other events planned shortly thereafter. The process is currently underway, with servers scheduled to close at 00:00 (UTC) on September 23rd and reopen at 02:00 (UTC) on the 26th.

To mark the global service transfer of OUTERPLANE, a special offline event will take place in Japan. During Tokyo Game Show 2025, an OUTERPLANE pop-up event will come alive on the 2nd floor of Plena Makuhari from September 27th to 28th, welcoming global fans with a variety of thrilling activities and experiences.

OUTERPLANE is available now on the App Store and Google Play as a free-to-play title with in-app purchases.