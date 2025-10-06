OUTERPLANE drops a myriad of events to celebrate its new publisher - plus code freebies too

Preferred Partner Feature

OUTERPLANE is now in the hands of publisher Major9

Character gacha revamp and new content in the works

Expect tons of events throughout the year

OUTERPLANE is hyping up the rest of the year with a bunch of new updates within the turn-based RPG - most notably, all the new additions come as a welcome change of pace with developer VAGAMES' new publisher.

As we announced last month, OUTERPLANE is now in the hands of Major9, which is taking the reins as part of its fresh foray into game publishing. The previously music-focused company is committed to collaborating closely with the RPG's loyal community, and is putting players' enjoyment front and centre throughout this bold new endeavour.

What does this mean, exactly? All the fancy behind-the-scenes workings simply tell you that you're in for a treat from here on out, with a major overhaul of the gacha as part of the restructuring. No longer restricted by paywalls, now it’s easier to earn your desired heroes simply by playing.

Limits to the Doppelgänger dungeon entry have been expanded as well, along with the ability to nab two new characters simply from farming shards within nine days. Sync Room costs have been reduced, too, and if you happen to have a paid Battle Pass, the new rework now guarantees you one regular character selection ticket from the start.

Of course, there will also be plenty of content to look forward to in the coming months, with an expanded Elemental Tower that'll reach up to 100 floors and more difficulty options for the Skyward Tower. You can also breeze through challenges with the new "one-click clear" feature - plus, if you're feeling restricted by the current progression system, you'll be happy to know that there will soon be a level cap increase to keep you fighting.

With the most recent release of the Summer Limited Hero "Summer Knight’s Dream Ember" , more updates are planned to come as October sees the return of the Hot Spring and Halloween events, while the 2.5 Year Anniversary Festival will keep the festivities going all throughout November. And to cap it all off, the holidays will welcome Holy Night's Blessing Dianne, along with a new limited-time Christmas hero, too.

Suffice it to say there's a lot to look forward to within OUTERPLANE this year - and as a special thank-you, both VAGAMES and Major9 are giving out a bunch of codes too just for you!

OUTERPLANE (100x Call of the Demiurge)

VAGAMES (10x Recruitment Tickets)

MAJOR9 (1,500x Ether)

VAGAMES4U (100x Call of the Demiurge)

MAJOR94U (10x Recruitment Tickets)

Eager to join in? Head on over to the official website to learn more!