Hello World returns to the limelight as the post-apocalyptic RPG comes to PAX Australia

Hello there

Hello World is an upcoming mix of roguelike RPG and inventory management

And it's coming to Pax Australia later this month!

Get a look at the latest version and experience a sanity-bending, mutated post-apocalyptic world

One of the more interesting releases we've been keeping an eye on is none other than Hello World. This inventory management, exploration-focused RPG combines mechanics from many top releases. And now, after a bit of radio silence, Hello World is set to make a major appearance at PAX Australia!

Set on a post-apocalyptic earth packed with mutations, dinosaurs and beings from across time and space, Hello World drops you into randomised, themed worlds to explore and loot. Your main focus will be on managing your backpack space, managing weapons and bonus items to create your own fighting style.

You'll also command your own squad of Guyvers (no relation); humans who have fused with animals. Each has their own abilities, and you'll need to pick and choose how your lineup operates. Be that balanced between scouting, looting and fighting, or going all-in on a combat-heavy approach. Just keep an eye on your sanity, because as that falls, the world will begin changing, proving either a drawback or a benefit depending on how much you embrace it.

Backpacking

Considering the last we heard of Hello World was back in 2023, I'm glad to see that the project is still alive. As I've written about Ananta, there's a fine line between inspiration and plagiarism, and one which Hello World also dances along. But combining Backpack Hero-style inventory management with roguelike exploration, sanity mechanics, and more is an ingenious combo.

Their PAX Australia appearance means that those of you lucky enough to be in Melbourne, Australia, from October 10th to the 12th will be able to see the latest version of Hello World up close and personal!

If you want to keep in touch with major upcoming releases, then we've got you covered. Be sure to check in on our list of the top mobile games in soft launch for 2025 to see more!