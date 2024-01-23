Order & Chaos: Guardians, NetEase and Gameloft's new game in the popular fantasy series, is now open for pre-registration

In case you missed it, gaming powerhouses NetEase and Gameloft are teaming up to bring players a new Order & Chaos game titled Order & Chaos: Guardians. This team-based RPG offers a lush fantasy realm of Arkland for players to explore, and you can now sign up on the official website to get first dibs on the game as soon as it launches. If you're an Android player, you're in luck - you can get ahead of the pack by signing up for the Android beta on January 24th.

In Order & Chaos: Guardians, you can look forward to a triple-A experience as you form parties to battle epic beasts and monstrous foes across a medieval landscape. The game also lets you collect different races and classes to take advantage of their unique skills and attributes in battle. You'll not only test your combat prowess in challenging dungeons, but you'll also take on larger-than-life bosses and duke it out with other player squads as well.

Eager for more similar titles? Why not take a look at our list of the best RPGs on Android to get your fill?

There are nine races and six factions from the Order & Chaos series to tinker around with, along with a deep MMO-style character progression system. It also does away with the hardcore grind with its offline rewards.

There's no exact date yet for the official release, but for now, if you're keen on giving the new game a go yourself, you can do so by pre-registering for Order & Chaos: Guardians on the official website. You can also join the community of followers over on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.