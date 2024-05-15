Hearthstone welcomes Dr Boom's newest inventions with 38 cards, a Gigantify keyword, and more

Who says Whizbang's the top dog around here?

Blizzard is adding more explosive shenanigans to Whizbang’s Workshop in Hearthstone, inviting everyone to join in on something big and loud in its latest update. In particular, the ambitious Dr Boom is stepping up to the plate to compete against Whizbang, and it's all about who's going to be hailed as the greatest toymaker in all the land - what a way to enter the fray with a bang.

In the latest update to Hearthstone, you can look forward to some bombastic new additions to your time in Azeroth as Dr Boom’s Incredible Inventions welcome 38 new cards to the game. You can also tinker around with the new Gigantify keyword while you're at it - think Miniaturize but in the opposite direction. Specifically, a Gigantic copy of a card will be snuggling into your hand each time a card with Gigantify is played.

The latest update also adds new legendary cards in the Mini-Set, which includes Puppetmaster Dorian, who can put an extra 1-mana 1/1 version of a minion you draw into your hand. There are also a few balance adjustments and fixes in store for you, which you can learn more about in the official patch notes.

MWAHAHAHA! The Dr. Boom's Incredible Inventions Mini-Set is live now

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.