Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge and Horus Heresy: Legions will be getting new additions as revealed in Warhammer Skulls 2024

A new faction, expansion, cards, and more

The Adepta Sororitas faction will be joining the fray

The Inferno expansion will launch within Legions

Stay tuned for giveaways and Twitch drops

Fresh off the announcement for Warhammer Skulls 2024 yesterday, the popular tabletop franchise has dropped more details on its digital card games Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge and Warhammer Horus Heresy: Legions, which you can learn all about on May 23rd. In particular, the Adepta Sororitas faction will be joining the fray in Warpforge, while you can look forward to the Inferno expansion for Legions.

Everguild is beefing up your Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge gameplay as you take the lead on the Sisters of Battle. You can grab a complimentary starter deck with the Sororitas campaign, then continue to progress through the new content to unlock fresh cards, booster packs, wildcards, and cosmetics.

As for Warhammer The Horus Heresy: Legions, the Inferno expansion lets you wield the might of the Space Wolves with new strategies, mechanics and cards. You can look forward to the Thousand Suns joining the fight as well, with the Legio Custodes coming on June 21st.

Of course, Warhammer Skulls 2024 will also come with plenty of surprises in store for you, including DLC discounts, promo codes, and Twitch drops, so it's worth staying tuned to find out more. And if you're curious about it all, why not take a look at our Warhammer 40,000 Warpforge review to get an idea of how it all plays out?

For now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge and Warhammer Horus Heresy: Legions on the App Store and on Google Play. They're both free-to-play games with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.