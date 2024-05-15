Users report issues with AltStore on iOS17.5, devs confirm fix in progress

Updated your iOS version? Don't delete the new AltStore PAL

Users have reported issues with reinstalling the AltStore PAL on iOS 17.5

The developers have confirmed a long-term fix for the issue is on the way

The AltStore has proven to be a hugely popular storefront for third-party apps

AltStore, the newly-released alternative app store for iOS, has faced issues on the latest version of the OS. Users previously reported that attempting to reinstall the AltStore PAL version after updating to iOS 17.5 would greet them with an error message. The developers behind the AltStore Pal were also quick to confirm that they are working on a potential long-term fix for the issue.

?? If you’ve updated to iOS 17.5, do not delete AltStore PAL. Otherwise you will see this error when reinstalling. We are working on a long-term solution, but if you’ve already deleted PAL please email [email protected] and we’ll help you reinstall it! pic.twitter.com/vjzRDsifPt — AltStore.io (@altstoreio) May 14, 2024

While a shame for some users, the fact that the AltStore developers have so quickly responded to and confirmed a potential fix will be good news for those people affected.

The AltStore PAL has been a hotly-anticipated release for iOS, happening mainly because of unprecedented changes to the way that Apple's digital ecosystem functions. Previously, alternative app stores were hands-down disallowed by any developer, but changes to policy prompted by the EU and other court rulings have opened the gates for developers big and small to create alternative storefronts for iOS.

However, the issues with the AltStore PAL do indicate that, being third-party apps themselves, these storefronts can still be prone to issues with Apple's many updates. Hopefully in the future we'll see more communication and addressing of these issues before they happen from the iPhone maker.

In the meantime, you can check out some of the biggest mobile games right here on our site. You won't even need to put down your phone to experience some of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far) that we've carefully curated; from shooters, to RPGs, racing games and more! We've selected only the best for this year's ongoing list.