Xsolla releases its quarterly insights report on the future of gaming

Preferred Partner Feature

Xsolla, one of the world’s leading video game commerce companies, has just published the Spring 2024 edition of "The Xsolla Report: The State of Play”. Following the recent Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2024, the extensive report offers crucial insight into the emerging trends and shifts that will shape the games industry in the short and long term.

The mobile gaming space has commanded a significant share of the global market in recent years - as of 2023, it accounted for 49% of the total games market - so it’s becoming more important than ever to understand the investment patterns and potential that drives its continued growth, as well as the technological advancements that will determine future trends.

The report breaks down recent changes in global compliance and regulation, including the Digital Markets Act in Europe's new player engagement strategies, offering a glimpse into how mobile gaming monetization and distribution will evolve. It also sheds light on the impact of cross-platform play and new monetization models, providing actionable insights for developers and industry stakeholders.

Aside from the monetisation aspects of the industry, "The State of Play" also discusses the importance of academia in the growth and diversification of the gaming industry. It explores how educational programs and initiatives develop talent and promote diversity within the gaming community, highlighting programs that significantly impact students and the industry.

Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing and Growth Officer at Xsolla, comments: "As we introduce the latest edition of 'The State of Play,' we're not merely sharing industry insights but advocating for a transformative vision: Equal Access for Everyone. This initiative goes beyond our commitment to innovation and growth within the gaming industry. It's about breaking down barriers to ensure that every developer, regardless of company size, has the opportunity to showcase their creativity and reach a global audience. Our focus is on providing platforms and tools that foster creative opportunities, international exposure, and the development of unique projects, ensuring that the future of gaming is accessible to all. We aim to empower every player and developer worldwide, ensuring the gaming landscape is as diverse and dynamic as its community."

To lend weight to the veracity of its conclusions, the report draws upon the insights of a number of leading industry figures, such as Mukul Aurora (Co-founder of Appsoleut Games), Mariusz Gasiewski (CEO of Mobile Gaming and Apps Lead at Google), and Karla Reyes (Founder and Studio Director at Anima Interactive).

The Xsolla Report: The State of Play is now available for complimentary download via the Xsolla website: xsolla.pro/txr-spring24