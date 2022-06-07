Ooga Ooga! lets you build a tribe in the Stone Age as a mighty chief, now open for pre-registration

Ooga-Ooga! is an upcoming tribe simulator from gameduo that's now open for pre-registration, letting Android users get first dibs on the hand-drawn sim when it officially launches. The game puts players in the shoes of a mighty Chief in the Stone Age, sending tribesmen off to missions and building their supply base.

In Ooga-Ooga!, players can expect to embark on a unique adventure as they expand their tribe and acquire supplies from hunting grounds. They can move troops and manage tribesmen to maximise their expansions, as well as build various structures such as Labs, Healing Centers, Material Depots, Recruiting Stations and more. Players can also construct a Relic Storage, a Market, and an Altar.

Tribesmen can also be leveled up to boost their attack, HP, action range, movement speed, action speed, detect range and other stats to increase their survivability against giant mammoths and other beasts. Based on the embedded clip above, the game features a charming art style that showcases hand-drawn character designs and UI, plus adorable animals that look too cute to take down with axes and rocks.

There's no official word on the release date just yet, but if you're eager to get first dibs on the title as soon as it launches, you can pre-register for Ooga Ooga! now on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website for more info or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's visuals, gameplay and vibe.

