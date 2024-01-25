One Punch Man: World releases device specifications and preload times to gear up for the official launch

Crunchyroll Games is inviting players to gear up for the global launch of One Punch Man: World, which will finally be available for fans to get their hands on this January 31st. In particular, you can pre-download the 3D action game on PC, Android, and iOS at 12AM PST that day to get first dibs when the servers go live at 5PM PST. This covers the US, Latin America, Canada, New Zealand, the UK, the Nordics, Ireland, and Australia.

One Punch Man: World lets you experience the popular anime from the palm of your hand using 19 fan-fave characters across iconic locations in the series. While it's available for anyone to dive into, Crunchyroll subscribers can log into the game with their membership details to score extra in-game goodies.

The game also features crossplay and cross-progression. You can find the specs for all devices from the official press release below:

You won't have to wait too long until the game officially launches, but for now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by pre-registering for One Punch Man: World on the official website. You can have a look at the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store links below as well, or join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments as well. You can also take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.