Beginner's guide to One Punch Man World

Five tips that will help you operate Saitama's world as if you were born there.

While we may’ve seen plenty of game closures during 2023, and even a few strange ones this year, fortunately, there are still some big new titles hitting storefronts in 2024. One of these is Perfect World’s latest game, set in the universe of the hit manga and anime, One Punch Man World!

Letting you step into the shoes of not just the hero nobody knows, but his allies and…not-so-much-allies, OPM World is a third-person action brawler. We’ve gotten hands-on with the game as it was released today, and put together this beginner’s guide to let you jump right into the game.

If you're worried about whether or not your phone can run this - pretty graphically neat - game, then check out the device specifications.

But first, who the hell is the hero nobody knows?

What is One Punch Man?

Set in a world where superheroes are not only commonplace but actively ranked based on their abilities and powers, One Punch Man follows the story of the obscure, down-on-his-luck hero Saitama. Despite being completely unknown to the average person in this world, thanks to a gruelling training regimen - which cost him his hair - Saitama has become possibly the most powerful hero on the planet, able to take out any villain or monster with a single punch, hence the name ‘One Punch Man’ (although most people just call him ‘caped baldy’).

It’s a world of eclectic heroes and villains ranging from the ultra-powerful and arrogant to the powerless but sincere. Although the only thing that bothers Saitama is the complete lack of challenge when he can take out anyone with a single punch…

With that all said and done, let’s find out how Saitama’s journey starts in One Punch Man World, and get into the game!