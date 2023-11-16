One Piece Treasure Cruise reroll guide

One Piece Treasure Cruise is one of the most venerable gacha games on mobile there is, with an almost decade-long pedigree since its release in 2014. But for players just getting started, it can be difficult to get a good crew together, and what’s this thing called “rerolling” everyone keeps talking about?

Well, here’s an explainer of what rerolling is, how to do it and why you might want to do so - as well as some characters you’ll want to roll for!

What is rerolling?

We’ve covered rerolling for a few other games, but one more time with gusto - rerolling is very simply an exploiting of the free rolls many gacha games give you at the start of the game. If you’ve played any games with gacha mechanics before, you’ll be familiar with “the first spin is free” style things, and One Piece is no exception.

Essentially, the technique is to play the game up until the end of the tutorial, take the free spins and see what you get - if you’re dissatisfied, you simply uninstall the game to reset it and then spin again! Simple…but tedious, so why WOULD you want to do it?

What you can get from One Piece Treasure Cruise reroll?

So first of all, the obvious: if you reroll enough, you can get rare characters that can kick-start your progression in-game. Of course, in One Piece Treasure Cruise, this comes with some disadvantages - for example, you could get a high-tier character but not get the materials to evolve or level them up until you get to higher-tier content, effectively limiting their utility until that point. Oh, and to learn which are the absolute top characters, check out our One Piece Treasure Cruise tier list

But you also have events called “Sugo-fests”, which happen on a fairly common rota of around once every two weeks. These provide much greater pull rates, and when combined with your first pulls, you can get some genuinely rare characters as a result. Add onto that the rerolling trick and the tedium involved, and rerolling starts to be a lot more worthwhile.

Not only that, but we’ve found that One Piece Treasure Cruise also has a promotional recruiting event for new players called the “Head Start Super-Sugo Fest”, which allows you to recruit rarer characters. However, this is only available for 72 hours after you first play, so theoretically you could reroll as normal and then utilise daily log-in bonuses from your first two days of play in order to roll on this headstart recruiting spin.

Characters to aim for

If you want to know where certain characters lie in our estimations, check out our ultimate tier list! But if you want some suggestions, here are some of the best characters that we managed to pull in our early rolls using both our beginning roll and the Head Start Sugo-fest…

Note: Using the headstart Sugo-fest, you receive pity-pulls if you recruit at least 11 times. With your daily rainbow gems, you can easily accrue something like 100 rainbow gems within the first 72 hours to take advantage of this.

Luffy & Law - Those Who Destroy the facade of Peace

Monkey D. Luffy - Gum-Gum Power’s Potential

Reiju - Poolside Butterfly at Night

Magellan - Terrifying Poison

Mihawk : Lord of the Night - Happy Spooky Halloween!

You’ll also want to keep your eye out as One Piece Treasure Cruise is already underway with its 9.5-year anniversary, and with a decade coming up since launch, there’s sure to be a lot of great opportunities for rewards and more on the way!