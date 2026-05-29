Once Human turns the world upside down for Visional Wheel season four

Once Human is expanding its offerings with the new Visional Wheel season four

Take on the Riftwalker, an enormous new foe that causes massive gravitational anomalies

Or make use of tweaked progression and encounter new Morphed Deviations as part of this season

While we did have to wait for a while to see it show up on mobile, NetEase's Once Human has proved to be quite popular. Maybe not as much as Where Winds Meet, its martial arts ARPG, but still quite solid. And with the launch of Visional Wheel season four, that popularity is only set to increase.

Live as of today, the headlining addition here is that of the Riftwalker. This colossal being creates massive gravitational anomalies that turn the world upside down, challenging you to head into the sky to take it on. That means heading to Strongholds pulled up into the air and navigating dramatic new, soaring Trials.

Sky high

Things aren't any safer on the ground, however. As you track the Riftwalker to the Stronghold it takes up residence in, you'll find Deviated Suitcases dropping to the ground. You'll need to use your new airborne movement to eliminate the enemies guarding it and secure the drop.

After that, you can either spend the new Gravity Crystals to unlock them for a chance at the rewards yourself, or trade the unopened crates to other players for a quick payout. Either way, these crates are well worth the time to hunt down and secure.

The new Visional Wheel season also includes plenty in the way of fresh tweaks to Once Human's core gameplay. Starting off with the changes to progression that allow you to switch between the Visional and Normal worlds. What else has changed? Well, you'll have to check in and see for yourself, but new Starfall Morphed Deviations, returning mods, and more are just the tip of the iceberg.

Once Human is certainly an exciting entry for fans of the action survival genre. But you may find yourself looking to branch out a bit. In which case, take a look at our list of the five new mobile games to try this week for some of our most intriguing picks!