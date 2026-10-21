Death in the Water 2 gives you the 'privilege' of surviving deep-sea horror on iOS

Death in the Water 2 is the perfect tool for masochists out there

Dive into the depths of Blackwater Bay to explore its depths and battle marine horrors

Apparently, this is something people enjoy. Out now on iOS, you lunatic

I have a fear of deep water. If you asked me to either run nude, covered in barbecue sauce, through a pack of hungry zombie-werewolves-vampires, or be dropped into the middle of the deep sea where I can't see the bottom for five minutes, I'm getting my running shoes on. All of which is to say that Death in the Water 2 is my perfect nightmare as it arrives on iOS.

Death in the Water 2 sees you taking on the role of a deep-sea diving bounty hunter exploring Blackwater Bay. This mysterious patch of sea is infamous for divers, ships and even planes meeting mysterious ends. And it's your job to dive in and explore, to find out exactly what lurks beneath. Lucky you.

Not in one million years

Maybe it's my latent thalassophobia, but I think you'd have to be nuts to take on Death in the Water 2. Aside from the usual threats of asphyxiation and vicious marine predators, you'll be faced with stranger, nearly supernatural threats to your well-being. Whether that's vicious mermaids or enormous sea monsters.

So, you're obviously playing someone who's suffered traumatic brain damage if you're willing to do this. But you can further your suffering with survival mode, if your idea of 'fun' is being attacked by hundreds of vicious sharks. Or maybe you'd rather replace the fear of death with fear of isolation by exploring in free roam mode?

Don't mistake all this for me saying that Death in the Water 2 is bad. Far from it; in fact, it looks quite good and content-rich. So, if you happen to be unimpressed by the traditional terrors that life deals you, and you fancy doing something truly deranged, Death in the Water 2 is out now.

If you'd prefer to have some proper, old-fashioned, safe horror, then first of all, thank God. Secondly, why not check out our list of the best horror games for Android?