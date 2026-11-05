Once Human sees you lay down the sound in season five, Dissonant Resonance, coming soon

Once Human's newest season, Dissonant Resonance, has been unveiled

Landing November 19th, the fifth season features new sound-based foes and a massive boss

It also debuts alongside their latest collab with hit mascot character Nailoong

Once Human and its bizarre, paranormal world has played host to some strange seasons over its lifespan, most recently taking you into battle on the high seas against an enormous crab. Now, things are getting even stranger as Once Human's fifth season has been unveiled, titled Dissonant Resonance, set to land on November 19th.

If the title didn't clue you in, season five of Once Human is focused on music and sound. A brand-new, ominous, looming creature, a pipe-organ leviathan, will watch the battlefield, changing conditions in response to your actions. You'll even face down the colossus itself in a new four-player raid, where it's a race against time to finish it off before the music track concludes, with dynamic changes tied to the song.

The Apocalypse Suite

Outside of facing down the colossus itself, you'll also be travelling to different Anomaly Zones, now representing various emotions ranging from Joy to Fear, and soundtracks to match. As you defeat enemies you'll need to blast the notes they leave behind, eventually gaining sound-based buffs and eventually forming the 'perfect apocalyptic' score, with some hidden effects.

If all this sounds like just a bit too much, Once Human is also set to debut its latest collaboration, featuring the hit overseas mascot character Nailoong. This adorable chubby little dragon comes with all kinds of new, pastel cosmetics and other goodies, making it the perfect refresher to, well, all the dirges taking place.

Once Human took a while to get to mobile, but I think it's safe to say it's been living up to the promise of terrifying, cosmic-scale horror while also having all the action you'd expect. So keep an eye out for when season five, Dissonant Resonance, lands November 19th!

And if you find yourself wanting even more fun on mobile, then we've got you covered as always. Because the latest edition of our list covering the five new mobile games to try this week has just gone live!