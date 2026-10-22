Disney Dreamlight Valley unveils new look at its massive upcoming Keepsake Sea expansion

Disney Dreamlight Valley has showcased its upcoming expansion, The Keepsake Sea

The showcase gives us our clearest view yet at the new merfolk and ship mechanics

Not to mention a cast of nautically-adjacent characters from Atlantis, Hercules and Peter Pan!

During my time at Gamescom 2026, one of the more interesting appointments I had was with the folks at Gameloft to see their latest upcoming expansion for Disney Dreamlight Valley. Now, with its November 18th release just around the corner, we've had our best look yet at The Keepsake Sea!

In a nearly 30-minute showcase, Gameloft unveiled more of the sea-themed expansion. That includes the appearances of a host of new characters, from Peter Pan's Wendy and Captain Hook to Pirates of the Caribbean's Jack Sparrow and both Atlantis' Milo Thatch and Hercules' Megara. All of whom will play key roles in the new storyline.

Under the sea

As you might expect, The Keepsake Sea also lets you live out your nautical fantasies with two new major mechanics. The Merfolk form allows you to swim across the surface or below it and explore the underwater areas of three new island biomes. I had the chance to see the customisation system for the merfolk form in action, and I think it'll please any fans of these aquatic creatures.

Meanwhile, you can hop aboard your own pirate ship and explore the seas, bringing alongside a crew of villagers, customising your vessel and hunting for treasure. Below the sea, you'll also be accompanied by the first Adventure Companion in the form of Finding Nemo's Dory, who'll help guide you through the ocean.

All this, and a teaser for their December expansion that reunites Lilo & Stitch in Ohana Holidays, not to mention a glimpse at what's coming in 2027! If you've been waiting, November 18th is the best time to dive into Dreamlight Valley, exclusively on mobile via Apple Arcade.

Speaking of Apple Arcade, you may be wondering what else has been making waves on this subscription gaming service. In which case, why not check out our list of all the games on Apple Arcade!