Free Fire's Winterlands: Dreamspace update is here and comes jam-packed with festive fun

Get out your winter camo

Garena Free Fire is embracing the holidays with Winterlands: Dreamspace

Grab the new unisex Yeti bundle and hop aboard the Dreamport airship

Take to the slopes on the snowboard and experience New Year's fireworks

While it may be a dark horse competitor in the world of battle royale, Garena Free Fire has a loyal and surprisingly strong following. Chances are, if you're reading this, you're a player, and if so, you'll want to dive into the newest update as Garena Free Fire's Winterlands: Dreamspace update arrives.

If your first guess was snow, ice and festive fun, then you'd be correct. Because Winterlands: Dreamspace sees the debut of plenty of new activities running from December 12th to January 5th, including the debut of the Dreamport and the snowboard device to let you traverse the battlefield in style.

But wait, what's a Dreamport when it's at home? Well, this airship will make its debut in the battle royale mode. Piloted by a yeti, it traverses the battlefield in a constant loop and stops at various locations to offer up the Dreamy Wish Fountain, where you can spend FF coins to wish for exclusive items.

Life could be a dream

But of course, it wouldn't be Christmas without a...erm, yeti. Yes, you can also nab the new unisex Yeti bundle to clad your character in an outfit homaging everyone's favourite Himalayan-dwelling cryptid. You'll also find slopes to make use of the aforementioned snowboard device in style.

Finally, if you're checking in from December 31st to January 13th, keep your eyes peeled. To celebrate the New Year, there'll be an exclusive in-game fireworks display to enjoy, and you'll be able to claim an exclusive avatar and banner when you log in to further celebrate.

Yes, it's a pretty great time for free goodies and rewards, considering it's the holidays. And if you're looking to show your appreciation for some of the top releases out there, then you'll want to drop a vote in our list of the 12th Pocket Gamer Awards!