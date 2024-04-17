Olympics Go! Paris 2024 brings the thrill of the sporting tournament to the city-building genre

Build cities, participate in matches, and take home gold medals

With only a few months to go before the coveted Paris Olympics 2024 kick-off, the excitement is off the charts. You can experience the thrill for yourself in nWay’s upcoming title, Olympics Go! Paris 2024, which aims to combine city-building with the highly anticipated tournament. Officially licensed by the International Olympic Committee, the game is set to release on Android, iOS, and PC in June.

In Olympics Go! Paris 2024, you will unlock and manage your own virtual cities while participating in 12 Olympic sports events. So, not only will you be constructing cities, but you’ll also be participating in Olympic-level sports including swimming, 100-meter dash, fencing, and artistic gymnastics. Additionally, the city-builder introduces a mode on breaking, marking the sport's debut as an official Olympic event.

The competition is fierce, and you’ll have to put in your best efforts if you want to take home those shiny gold medals. As you delve deeper, you’ll be given access to your own host city, which comes with its own distinctive features. Running your personalised city comes with bonuses like more resources for improving your skills for the matchday. Earn enough Fan points and you’ll be able to upgrade your buildings as well.

Speaking about the game, Kristen Salvatore, co-CEO of nWay, said: “Is there any more exciting and true representation of the thrill of competition than the Olympic Games? We at nWay are excited to announce our upcoming game in celebration of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Olympics™ Go! Paris 2024 was developed with the IOC to capture the spirit of the Olympics and bring it to players everywhere.”

Olympics Go! Paris 2024 is set to enter soft launch later this month, and globally release in June. Pre-registrations are currently open and are a great way to earn exclusive in-game items. A digital collectible of Paris 2024’s mascot will be up for grabs as well.