American Rapper lets you fulfil your dreams of becoming number one on the charts

Unleash your inner musician

Musical industry sim where you're a budding rapper

Hire beatmakers to make your tunes sound greater

Create a powerful team and take on other rappers

Do you think you have a musician hidden somewhere within you? Explore your talents in the immersive world of American Rapper, where you'll embark on an exhilarating journey through the competitive and cutthroat realm of the rap music industry. In this economic simulator, you'll assume the role of an underground American rapper with dreams of ascending to the number one spot on the online charts.

Your path to success in American Rapper begins with customizing your distinctive rap persona, where you'll have the opportunity to show off your lyrical prowess and style. From there, it's all about navigating the complex scene of the music industry, producing hit albums, and slowly rising to fame.

Hitting that coveted top spot isn’t easy and requires much more than being an excellent rapper. That’s where the Beat Market Exploration feature comes in, allowing you to scout and sign talented beatmakers who will provide you with stunning beats to enhance your tracks. In addition, raising your overall level will open up networking prospects, allowing you to collaborate with even more talented artists.

But success in the rap game isn't a solo endeavour – that's where hiring your crew comes in. By recruiting a sound engineer and a video engineer, you can refine your productions and grab the competitive music market by the horns with your breathtaking squad.

American Rapper also offers a wealth of knowledge that will teach you more about rap music. You will be available to experience what it’s like being part of the demanding musical industry. Plus, with features like the online leaderboard, you can measure your progress against other aspiring rappers and strive to claim the top spot.

So, what are you waiting for? Begin your rapping journey by downloading American Rapper now for free by clicking on your preferred link below. Visit the official website for more information.