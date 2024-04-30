Hidden Through Time 2: Discovery is an upcoming hidden object game

Make your own levels with the game's Map Editor.

Rogueside has announced a new Hidden Through Time game coming soon to mobile, PC, and consoles. Hidden Through Time 2: Discovery is a follow-up to Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic. Much like its predecessor, the game allows you to uncover secrets hidden across diverse eras, brought to life with adorable 2D graphics.

The game offers a zen-like experience with its soothing soundtrack and engaging search-and-find puzzles. There is never any pressure since there's no timer or special rewards for completing a level quickly. Simply put, Rogueside just wants you to relax and enjoy yourself.

You can even make your own levels for the game using assets from the Victorian, Sci-Fi and Noir eras via the Map Editor. Once complete, you can share your levels so other players can enjoy them.

Further, the upcoming puzzle game utilizes the Reality Shift feature introduced in the last instalment of the franchise, which adds another layer of depth to each era. Depending on the level, you’ll be able to switch between night and day or change the weather. Some objects can only be found at a certain time of day or under specific weather conditions.

A new trailer shows off several alien world sci-fi levels as well as one taking place in a spooky cemetery. The developer promises that the new Hidden Through Time title offers the same cosy gaming experience as Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic. It features cutesy hand-drawn characters and environments.

As you play, you’ll unlock new achievements and travel through time, visiting distinct eras. You’ll also unravel the meaning of cryptic clues to help you find well-hidden objects.

Hidden Through Time 2: Discovery is coming soon to Android, iOS, PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. To learn more about the game and keep up with all the latest news, visit the official website.