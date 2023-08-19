Old School RuneScape's Summer Summit reveals two returning events, a new area, and an update on new Sailing skill

During the Old School RuneScape Summer Summit, Jagex unveiled a host of new details about the MMORPG in the coming months, including the return of two beloved limited events, the game's first new skill, Sailing and an area called Varlamore.

Starting with Sailing, the community will soon provide feedback on the skill through a lock-in vote. If it passes, Sailing will enter full development towards the beta stage. It promises to be a literally huge addition to RuneScape, bringing with it the largest area in the game's history – the open ocean.

If you choose to set sail, you first need to customise your ship to make it feel like your own. Regardless of what it looks like, though, it will feature numerous facilities you can use to train your Sailing skills, which ultimately means captaining bigger ships.

As for more immediate things to look forward to, the competitive Deadman Apocalypse event returns on August 25th and runs until September 15th, boasting a prize pool of $25,000. If you're unfamiliar, it sees you starting at the beginning of OSRS before taking on other players and monsters while searching for exclusive loot.

To keep things interesting, this event has breaches, where several powerful bosses can spawn wherever takes their fancy. Defeating one of these foes will net you excellent equipment, which could you help your cause. However, you won't be the only one trying to snag this loot, so expect to have to fight other players as well.

The second returning event is Leagues 4: Trailblazer Reloaded, which last appeared in 2021. This time around, you can expect new tasks, relics, and areas alongside all the updates OSRS has received in the mode's absence. While there's no specific date yet, you can Trailblazer to return later this year.

Lastly, during the summit, Jagex unveiled a new area called Varlamore for you to explore. It's an isolated kingdom where you can find new bosses, skilling activities, and quests. The expansion will also see the introduction of the Hunting Guild. You will have to wait to get your hands on it, though. Varlamore isn't due to arrive until early 2025.

Old School RuneScape is available now on the App Store and Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform using the links below.