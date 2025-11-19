Cozy Coast sees InnoGames bring their match-two puzzler worldwide as pre-reg opens

Coastal living

Cozy Coast, InnoGames' new match-two puzzler, is now in global pre-reg

This is after a successful soft launch earlier this year in select regions

Restore the island of Calista as you play as best friends Mia and Elara

If there was ever a silver bullet for the puzzle genre, I'd wager it's the merge mechanic. Simple to learn, hard to master and available in every possible variation. But I've not seen a merge-two release before, yet InnoGames' Cozy Coast has proven so popular in soft launch that it's now in pre-registration for iOS and Android Worldwide!

Set on the Mediterranean island of Calista, in Cozy Coast, you'll join best friends Mia and Elara as they work to bring the island and its environs back to life. Merging items lets you satisfy tasks set by the island's residents while gathering resources to rebuild and renovate Calista.

If you've played other match puzzlers, then you'll know what to expect. As Mia and Elara work to restore Calista, they'll get up to all kinds of soap opera hijinks, with a little hint of romance from the various suitors they'll run into, and a mysterious plotline underpinning the whole thing.

Stay Cozy

Of course, I'd be remiss not to point out the obvious hints of some AI art here and there. And it's unfortunate, because I feel like one thing you can give the soap-opera/match-three genre (if that's what you can call it) is that artistically, they have to stand out to be remembered.

For all its interesting gameplay mechanics, Cozy Coast has a remarkably uneven aesthetic. Compared to something like Merge Mansion, which has recognisable if unoffensively cartoony characters, Cozy Coast just seems a little flat. Here's hoping in the hands of players around the world, it finds an audience that can find the real meat of Cozy Coast to sink their teeth into.

In the meantime, if you need something to tide you over (does that count as an ocean pun?)